Sono Motors Wants Continental to Help Even More With Developing the Sion Solar Hatchback

Continental is a close partner of Sono Motors. In the development of the Sion, a solar hatchback, the German supplier helped Sono develop the electric motor, and the software for the vehicle control unit and the airbag control unit. Things must have run in a nice way for both companies: they are now talking about expanding this partnership.
One of the main new products from Continental will be an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). It will be installed in Sion’s series-validation vehicles. That’s an effort to make the Sion compliant with the European Union’s general safety regulations (GSR). This set of rules for road users started demanding new driver assistance features in July.
Continental and Sono Motors were already working on software for comfort and climate control, which will be pretty important in a black car that should stay under the sun as much as possible. The German supplier is also helping Sono deal with energy, charge level, and thermal management for the powertrain.
Another important collaboration front deals with connectivity. The Sono Sion will open its doors and start working with Continental components and software. They will recognize the car keys to grant access to the interior and also for the Sion driver to get going when they press the start/stop button. It is a relief to learn that Sono did not fall for the temptation not to give the solar hatchback a system that prevented the driver from controlling that.
Besides the airbag control unit, Continental is now also assisting Sono Motors with crash sensors. The two companies said that series-validation units of the Sion are now on Continental’s proving grounds in Frankfurt to make sure everything is ready for production kick-off, which should happen in the second half of 2023. Valmet Automotive will be in charge of producing the most affordable solar car on the market, which will start at €25,126 ($25,759). Familiar pricing, right?
