Snowmobile Physics-Based Racing Game 'Mad Skills Snocross' Out Now on iOS and Android

The folks at Turborilla AB, known for their smash hit Mad Skills Motocross 3, have just released a follow-up to their successful mobile game that was installed more than 30 million times globally in just one and a half years. The name of the new product is Mad Skills Snocross, and it’s the studio’s first snowmobile game.
Thanks to the partnership with Amsoil Championship Snocross, the world’s largest snowmobile racing series, Mad Skills Snocross features replica versions of real-world race tracks, as well as other fun events that will tie the game to real-life professional racing.
“We’re really excited about this game, and we’re especially excited to be working with Amsoil Championship Snocross. That team runs a first-class racing series, and having elements of it in our game will be good for us, for them, and for our players and fans,” said Turborilla CMO Bryan Stealey.
That should at least hint at the fact that Mad Skills Snocross is easy to play but very hard to master. Just like Turborilla’s previous mobile game, Mad Skills Snocross is a side-scrolling physics-based racing game that features more than a hundred challenging tracks (more to be added in the coming weeks and months).
Not unusual for this type of game, Mad Skills Snocross has daily challenges and online events where players can race against their friends and neighbors. On top of that, players have the ability to customize their in-game riders and sleds. Although not yet available in the game, the option to select real-world brands will soon be added to Mad Skills Snocross.
But the best thing about the game is Mad Skills Snocross is completely free, so make sure to check it out via the App Store and Google Play Store. Make sure that your iOS or Android device is supported, though.
