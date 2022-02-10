Riders Republic Is Free to Play for a Limited Time on PC and Consoles

Ubisoft’s open-world sports game Riders Republic is getting a free weekend event a collaboration with one of the most iconic fashion brands, Prada. If you always wanted to check this game out but could not afford it, this is your chance to play for several days completely free.
The French developer announced that Riders Republics is free to play between February 10 and February 14. Also, the free weekend event is not limited to PC, so if you have a PlayStation or Xbox console, you can play Riders Republic for free starting today at 11:00 am PT.
If you think you’ll be playing more after the free weekend event, you’ll be happy to know that you get to keep your progression. Not only that, but Riders Republic will be available for purchase for up to 50% off.
Aside from the new free weekend event, Ubisoft announced an intriguing collaboration with iconic fashion brand Prada. During this collaboration event, sections of Riders Ridge will be decorated with the colors of Prada’s famous red stripe collection, also known as Prada Linea Rossa.
Additionally, a new event, Prada Beyond the Line, will allow players to use the Faction x Prada Linea Rossa skis, the Riders Republic jumbo bike, and the new freestyle snowmobile for free in one of the game’s biggest snow parks.
Last but not least, Prada specifically designed three original in-game outfits for Riders Republic, which players can unlock by competing in the Shackdaddy Bandits’ weekly challenges or via the new Prada sponsor program.
Thanks to the collaboration, new Prada gear, including a bike, skis, and a snowboard, will also be available through the Prada sponsor program on February 16, just two days after Valentine’s Day. Before jumping on a bike and venture into one of the national parks recreated in the game, don’t forget to check out our Riders Republic review.
