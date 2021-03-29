Sno White 1971 Plymouth HEMI Cuda Is a Rare 4-Speed Manual Gem

A relatively large number of Plymouth HEMI Cudas are heading under the hammer in May in Indianapolis. As usual, when it comes to these machines, each of them has something unique to offer. We already talked about one with French connections and one that after 43 years of being kept in a garage is a true time capsule, but now it’s time for another rare example.
This particular Cuda is a 1971 model year. Back then, the now-defunct Plymouth made just 59 of them in hardtop configuration and boasting a four-speed manual transmission, and this is one of them.
Needless to say, the transmission on the car is the one originally fitted in there from the factory, and so is the 426ci (7.0-liter) HEMI V8 engine it is tied to. The entire assembly shows just 25,200 miles (40,500 km) of use, making the example an incredibly fresh one still.
The car is wrapped in a color called Sno White and features contrasting black graphics, a black air scoop on the hood with pins, and black chin spoilers. It rides on Rallye wheels shod in Goodyear Polyglas GT tires.
The interior is equally dark, with leather in this color used on the bucket seats and woodgrain for the center console, dashboard, and steering wheel.
The 1971 Plymouth HEMI Cuda is, as said, going under the hammer in May. Mecum is the auction house tasked with finding a new owner for it, and the seller says the car will go complete with two broadcast sheets.
Just like in the case of the French 1971 Cuda and the garage-kept one, there is no mention of how much this particular car is expected to fetch. For reference, though, valuation company Hagerty estimates a Concours condition car of this breed to be worth around $81,000, but we have a feeling this one will go for much more than that.
