Garage-Kept for 43 Years, This 1970 Plymouth HEMI Cuda Is a Real Time Capsule

There are several things conspiring to make this car extremely valuable. First, the company that used to make it is no longer around, having been killed in 2001 by what was then DaimlerChrysler. Then, we have the fact that the larger moniker itself, Barracuda, was one of the representatives of the pony/muscle car war of the 1960s and 1970s.
In the case of the HEMI Cuda family of which this one is part of, we can add to that list a touch of exclusivity given by thing’s rarity (Plymouth didn't make all that many of them) and specs (provided by the immensely powerful engine fitted inside the two-door E-body machine). Add an R-Code in the mix, and you have a real fortune on your hands.
That’s exactly what we have here: a 1970 Plymouth HEMI Cuda R-Code packing the 426ci (7.0-liter) HEMI good for 425 hp and ran through an automatic transmission. It is important to note that the entirety of the powertrain is all original, despite some repairs made to the engine in 1986.
In fact, the car is largely unspoiled, thanks to the fact it was kept for 43 years in a garage somewhere. The paint on the body, Jamaica Blue, is the one it had on when it rolled off the lines, and the interior is also in an original state.
There are a few new things added, in the form of the tires and wheels, factory shocks, brake system, and ignition wire, but that should only add to the appeal of the car.
Alongside an extremely rare 1971 Plymouth HEMI Cuda convertible, this car is one of the highlights of the Mecum Indianapolis auction in May. We are not being given an estimate of how much it may fetch, but one can only imagine it will not go for peanuts.
