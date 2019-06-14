Mahindra Roxor Now Available With Six-Speed Automatic Transmission

Snake-Like UFO Spotted in California by Driver and Friends

Regardless if you believe in green, big-eyed alien stories, you have to admit that it would be rather strange if we were alone in this vast universe. 8 photos



However, what he found was something entirely different: a flying object shaped like a snake or a ribbon, that flew without noise and against the window, moving up and down the sky seemingly randomly, and could also hover in the same spot.



“At around 9:17pm while driving on highway 62 we saw a long strip of light in the sky. We were able to drive up to it and get under it. It appeared to be about 6 feet long and did not seem to make any noise. We witness it for over 30 minutes and multiple other cars stopped and came over to watch. At times it was very still even though it was windy and would climb straight up in the sky,” Kennedy writes in the description of the video.



“I am not sure if this was a light bar on a kite or a drone. There are power lines around where it was in the sky so if it was a kite it would seem dangerous to fly it at night in that area. It started to move away from us and climb quickly so we tried to get a better shot of it from another street and it appeared to come straight down in the middle of open desert and turn off,” he adds.



You can see the longer video below, and also a shorter, edited version. Kennedy and his companions are heard debating whether the UFO is a drone or some sort of kite, and concluding that it couldn’t be either: it emits no noise and is flying too high in the sky.



