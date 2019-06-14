autoevolution
 

Snake-Like UFO Spotted in California by Driver and Friends

14 Jun 2019, 12:06 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
Regardless if you believe in green, big-eyed alien stories, you have to admit that it would be rather strange if we were alone in this vast universe.
8 photos
Police Slowly Chase a UFO Down a Rural Road in IrelandPolice Slowly Chase a UFO Down a Rural Road in IrelandPolice Slowly Chase a UFO Down a Rural Road in IrelandPolice Slowly Chase a UFO Down a Rural Road in IrelandPolice Slowly Chase a UFO Down a Rural Road in IrelandPolice Slowly Chase a UFO Down a Rural Road in IrelandPolice Slowly Chase a UFO Down a Rural Road in Ireland
Cody Kennedy, from Twentynine Palms, California, believes he may have spotted an alien flying object during a recent night drive, when he and his friends went looking for rattlesnakes. Kennedy runs an animal YouTube channel, hence his interest in the snakes.

However, what he found was something entirely different: a flying object shaped like a snake or a ribbon, that flew without noise and against the window, moving up and down the sky seemingly randomly, and could also hover in the same spot.

“At around 9:17pm while driving on highway 62 we saw a long strip of light in the sky. We were able to drive up to it and get under it. It appeared to be about 6 feet long and did not seem to make any noise. We witness it for over 30 minutes and multiple other cars stopped and came over to watch. At times it was very still even though it was windy and would climb straight up in the sky,” Kennedy writes in the description of the video.

“I am not sure if this was a light bar on a kite or a drone. There are power lines around where it was in the sky so if it was a kite it would seem dangerous to fly it at night in that area. It started to move away from us and climb quickly so we tried to get a better shot of it from another street and it appeared to come straight down in the middle of open desert and turn off,” he adds.

You can see the longer video below, and also a shorter, edited version. Kennedy and his companions are heard debating whether the UFO is a drone or some sort of kite, and concluding that it couldn’t be either: it emits no noise and is flying too high in the sky.

UFO driver Alien viral video California
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? 5 Top Rated Electric Scooters to Cure Your Lime and Bird Addiction Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Manipulated Into Liking Cars 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
Latest car models:
BMW 3 Series TouringBMW 3 Series Touring CompactMERCEDES BENZ GLB-Class (X247)MERCEDES BENZ GLB-Class (X247) Medium SUVRENAULT KoleosRENAULT Koleos Medium SUVAUDI A6 allroad quattroAUDI A6 allroad quattro CrossoverMercedes-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Shooting BrakeMercedes-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Shooting Brake CompactAll car models  
 
 