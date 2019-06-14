autoevolution
 

Mahindra Roxor Now Available With Six-Speed Automatic Transmission

14 Jun 2019, 11:33 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Introduced for the 2018 model year, the Roxor is sold in the United States by Mahindra Automotive North America. Assembled in Auburn Hills, the off-road utility vehicle takes inspiration from the Willys CJ-2A and Mahindra MM540.
8 photos
2019 Mahindra Roxor2019 Mahindra Roxor2019 Mahindra Roxor2019 Mahindra Roxor2019 Mahindra Roxor2019 Mahindra Roxor2019 Mahindra Roxor
In order to meet off-highway standards, the Roxor features roll over protection attached to the fully boxed frame. So far, a five-speed manual with a two-speed transfer case was the only option available in this part of the world, but Mahindra decided to level up to a six-speed automatic for 2019.

The hydraulic-actuated transmission “learns your driving patterns and delivers consistent performance regardless of the conditions you’re driving.” To celebrate the introduction of the six-speed automatic, Mahindra offers “a limited-edition, specially priced package — the ROXOR A/T, which includes a custom hood wrap, a four-passenger roll bar, and a black matte grille.”

Pricing for the Roxor A/T starts at $19,599 as opposed to $18,999 for the bone-stock model. The five-speed manual retails at $15,999 excluding destination charge, a tempting proposition for those who want an off-road weekend warrior with a no-nonsense attitude. The engine is a turbo diesel four-cylinder with 62 horsepower and 144 pound-feet from 1,400 rpm to 2,200 rpm.

Coupled to a curb weight of 3,035 pounds for the three-pedal setup, the Roxor is capable of 55 miles per hour on full song and 15 miles per hour when towing up to 3,490 pounds. Payload capacity? 349 pounds will have to suffice. Both floating axles feature 3.73:1 gearing, and the wheels on all four corners of the vehicle measure 235/70 R16.

“A perfect blend of old school simplicity and current technology,” Mahindra offers two years or 12,000 miles of warranty for the Roxor. While the specifications aren’t impressive by Jeep Wrangler standards, there’s no denying the short wheelbase and low weight make the Roxor an interesting alternative to a side-by-side from Can-Am or Polaris.

Turning our attention back to the automatic transmission, it’s worth remembering the Roxor is supplied by Punch Powerglide of Belgium. Codenamed 6L50, the transmission weighs 198 pounds with fluids.

 Download attachment: 2019 Mahindra Roxor specifications sheet (PDF)

2019 Mahindra Roxor Mahindra Roxor Mahindra SUV
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit 5 Top Rated Electric Scooters to Cure Your Lime and Bird Addiction Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Mahindra models:
Mahindra VeritoMahindra Verito CompactMahindra TharMahindra Thar Small SUVMahindra BoleroMahindra Bolero Large SUVMahindra Scorpio / GoaMahindra Scorpio / Goa Medium SUVAll Mahindra models  
 
 