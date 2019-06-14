Mahindra Roxor Now Available With Six-Speed Automatic Transmission

Introduced for the 2018 model year, the Roxor is sold in the United States by Mahindra Automotive North America. Assembled in Auburn Hills, the off-road utility vehicle takes inspiration from the Willys CJ-2A and Mahindra MM540.
In order to meet off-highway standards, the Roxor features roll over protection attached to the fully boxed frame. So far, a five-speed manual with a two-speed transfer case was the only option available in this part of the world, but Mahindra decided to level up to a six-speed automatic for 2019.
The hydraulic-actuated transmission “learns your driving patterns and delivers consistent performance regardless of the conditions you’re driving.” To celebrate the introduction of the six-speed automatic, Mahindra offers “a limited-edition, specially priced package — the ROXOR A/T, which includes a custom hood wrap, a four-passenger roll bar, and a black matte grille.”
Pricing for the Roxor A/T starts at $19,599 as opposed to $18,999 for the bone-stock model. The five-speed manual retails at $15,999 excluding destination charge, a tempting proposition for those who want an off-road weekend warrior with a no-nonsense attitude. The engine is a turbo diesel four-cylinder with 62 horsepower and 144 pound-feet from 1,400 rpm to 2,200 rpm.
Coupled to a curb weight of 3,035 pounds for the three-pedal setup, the Roxor is capable of 55 miles per hour on full song and 15 miles per hour when towing up to 3,490 pounds. Payload capacity? 349 pounds will have to suffice. Both floating axles feature 3.73:1 gearing, and the wheels on all four corners of the vehicle measure 235/70 R16.
“A perfect blend of old school simplicity and current technology,” Mahindra offers two years or 12,000 miles of warranty for the Roxor. While the specifications aren’t impressive by Jeep Wrangler standards, there’s no denying the short wheelbase and low weight make the Roxor an interesting alternative to a side-by-side from Can-Am or Polaris.
Turning our attention back to the automatic transmission, it’s worth remembering the Roxor is supplied by Punch Powerglide of Belgium. Codenamed 6L50, the transmission weighs 198 pounds with fluids.
