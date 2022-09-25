Smart Tech and an Adorable Face Make the Loona Four-Wheeled Petbot a Must-Have Pooch

Pets are the most loyal friends and they offer pure, unconditional love. But they’re not for everyone. However, Loona is, claiming to offer you everything you can dream of while saving you from all the responsibility that comes with having a pet. Why? Because it’s a robot.
Give any machine an adorable face, with ears, moving eyes, and everything, and you’re going to win people’s hearts immediately. It’s what the guys at Keyi Tech did with their Loona, turning it into an expressive, must-have petbot that can do anything from sneezing, scratching itself, howling, fetching, rolling over, and anything else real dogs do. But this bot is not your ordinary dog, because it can also dance, pose for pictures, and serve as a remote assistant when you’re away, monitoring your home, thanks to its RGB 720p onboard camera.
This four-wheeled robot seems to have both the looks and the brains, as is packed with smart tech that allows it to learn on the go and be programmed to do a variety of activities.
Starting with the way it’s built, Loona has four wheels instead of legs and is equipped with six motors. It moves its wheels using two brushless servomotors and is packed with sensors, microphones, a speaker, a quad-core Cortex A53 CPU up to 1.5 GHz, and a dual-core BPU that can reach 5 TOPS (Tera Operations Per Second). A dedicated app is also included with the petbot, although it can function without it, too, once you get past the initial setup.
Loona weighs 2.4 lb (1,1 kg) and measures 8.3” (210 mm) in length, 6.8” (172 mm) in width, and 6.8” (172 mm) in height, so you can take it with you everywhere you go.
A 1,350 mAh rechargeable, lithium-ion battery powers this funny-looking robot, which features with its own charging station to which it returns automatically.
Loona has more than 700 expressions, depending on its mood, and comes with face recognition, body detection, gesture and object recognition, emotion perception, and more. It is powered by Amazon Lex, so it is able to understand voice commands and provide feedback.
All in all, this four-wheeled machine is one smart pooch, and it can be yours if you pledge a minimum of $300. The petbot is now the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, so this is, of course, the Early Bird price. Deliveries are estimated to start in February 2023, so, it might make a great Valentine’s Day present. Take a look at everything this adorable robotic toy can do.
This four-wheeled robot seems to have both the looks and the brains, as is packed with smart tech that allows it to learn on the go and be programmed to do a variety of activities.
Starting with the way it’s built, Loona has four wheels instead of legs and is equipped with six motors. It moves its wheels using two brushless servomotors and is packed with sensors, microphones, a speaker, a quad-core Cortex A53 CPU up to 1.5 GHz, and a dual-core BPU that can reach 5 TOPS (Tera Operations Per Second). A dedicated app is also included with the petbot, although it can function without it, too, once you get past the initial setup.
Loona weighs 2.4 lb (1,1 kg) and measures 8.3” (210 mm) in length, 6.8” (172 mm) in width, and 6.8” (172 mm) in height, so you can take it with you everywhere you go.
A 1,350 mAh rechargeable, lithium-ion battery powers this funny-looking robot, which features with its own charging station to which it returns automatically.
Loona has more than 700 expressions, depending on its mood, and comes with face recognition, body detection, gesture and object recognition, emotion perception, and more. It is powered by Amazon Lex, so it is able to understand voice commands and provide feedback.
All in all, this four-wheeled machine is one smart pooch, and it can be yours if you pledge a minimum of $300. The petbot is now the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, so this is, of course, the Early Bird price. Deliveries are estimated to start in February 2023, so, it might make a great Valentine’s Day present. Take a look at everything this adorable robotic toy can do.