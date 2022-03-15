This AI Robotic Feline Is the Best Cat You Can Get, Lets You Say Goodbye to Litter Boxes

Robotic pets are all the rage now, as they are cleaner, easier to care for, and overall more convenient to keep around the house. Robot dogs are usually the most popular ones, which is why Macroact wants to throw a bone to cat lovers too, with its adorable Maicat.
The Korean robotics startup recently unveiled the companion robot cat with AI (artificial intelligence), boasting of its ability to play right out of the box and generate personalized experiences for each user.
Simply put, Maicat is a social robot for pet lovers who can’t have one for different reasons. Maybe they have a busy, hectic life, insufficient space, health issues, or maybe they just want a “practice” pet before they get the real deal.
Designed as a cute and interactive companion, Maicat is an intelligent and evolving robotic animal, equipped with OLED eyes, 20 actuators, a camera, microphone, a speaker, and nine sensors. All of them help it analyze and recognize its surrounding environment, as well as communicate with its owner. The gadget comes with Bluetooth, WiFi connectivity, and a dedicated app.
Maicat is made from a blend of ABS, glass, and silicone, it weighs 1 kg (2.2 lb), and measures 20 cm (7.8”) in length, 13 cm (5.1”) in width, and 20 cm (7.8”) in height. Macroact doesn’t mention the capacity of the cat’s lithium battery, but it does specify that Maicat has self-charging capabilities.
With a genuine feline-like behavior that is heavily influenced by what happens around it, Maicat is as cat as they come, minus the loss of pet hair and the frustrating need to regularly change the litter box. Boasting 99 percent joint accuracy, this robotic feline accurately mimics the movements of real cats, being able to stretch, walk, and move just like a genuine feline.
Its autonomous control and AI technology enable it to understand its environment and quickly adapt to it, get familiar with each member of your family, close friends, and so on. Your Maicat will meow, purr, play, beg for attention, be curious, or affectionate, depending on your interaction with it.
You can now find the social robot cat on Kickstarter, where you can get it for a pledge of $1,000. It is a good bargain to consider, given that its retail price is $1,800. The estimated delivery date is December 2022.
