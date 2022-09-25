Google Maps Alternative Gets Major Navigation Update, Critical Warning Released

While most people think the best Google Maps alternatives are Waze, Apple Maps, and the software from the likes of TomTom and HERE, there are plenty of other solutions out there that can make every journey in the car a lot more convenient.
MapQuest is one of the best navigation products currently on the market, as it seems to tick all the right boxes when it comes to advanced software to help you find a specific address easier while also making the time you spend on the road safer and more predictable.
And best of all, MapQuest’s mobile apps receive regular updates with further refinements and new capabilities. The iOS version, for instance, has been updated twice this year, and the latest release comes with big changes.
MapQuest 6.2 includes no visual changes, but on the other hand, it sports a major navigation infrastructure overhaul. The parent company says this update should help offer better and more accurate routes, and at the end of the day, this is precisely what all users want anyway.
But as part of MapQuest’s efforts to overhaul the navigation experience and provide users with more modern features, the company is also moving the focus to new-gen tech as well. This means that the old versions of MapQuest would no longer be supported much longer, so users who don’t update will stop getting new features and fixes.
MapQuest tells users to update to version 6.2 or later as soon as possible – at this point, there’s no ETA as to when the company plans to end the support for older releases, but it goes without saying that the sooner you update, the better.
The warning is only aimed at iPhone users for the time being, as the navigation infrastructure redesign is only taking place on iOS. Nevertheless, Android users should also install the most recent update in order to benefit from the latest app updates.
