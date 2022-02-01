Russian Rapper Shows Off His Unconventional Pet, a Futuristic Robot Dog

If anyone doubted that times are indeed changing, the latest trends regarding celebrities’ luxury toys are a good indication of that. One example is that “boring” vacations in high-end exotic resorts are being replaced with VIP trips to space, such as Brooklyn Beckham’s future wedding gift. And another interesting example would be replacing regular pets with futuristic, expensive robot dogs.
The highly-capable robot dog developed by Boston Dynamics, with a matching price, has become famous all over the world. Who hasn’t been impressed by Spot’s performance? All sorts of other machines inspired by four-legged creatures have emerged since then, including fierce military ones. On the other hand, humanoid robots are also breaking boundaries in terms of what’s possible, causing certain anxieties with their incredibly-realistic capabilities. By the way things are going, it wouldn’t be surprising if “cyborgs” with robot dogs on a leash would soon be roaming around.
Until then, celebrities get to flex their unconventional pets. Russian rapper Eldzhey, also known as Allj, has introduced his new pet, Striga, to the fans on social media. Striga looks almost like a real dog, and even sports a metallic chain leash, as though he could actually run away or even attack someone. Of course, Striga is harmless, even though it may look scary to some. To most, it looks like a copy of the much more famous Spot.
Eldzhey’s unusual pet comes from China. A company called Unitree Robotics has developed several types of robot dogs, with some meant for private use, and others for industrial use. The Go 1 was literally meant to “go wherever you go,” thanks to its advanced “side-follow system” that enables it to move alongside its owner, just like a real dog, instead of following behind.
Weighing 26 lbs (12 kg), it can hit 10.5 mph (17 kph), and it claims to boast powerful artificial intelligence and a super sensory system. Built with advanced knee and body joints motors, the Go 1 seems to be capable of some pretty impressive jumps and moves.
The 27-year-old rapper didn’t disclose the price of his futuristic pet, but the more advanced versions of the Chinese robot dog go up to $4,500 and more, which is a bargain, compared to the high-end Spot. Still, it probably won’t be long until other artists start flexing robot pets next to their favorite cars.
