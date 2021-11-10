Minion-Like Robot Is Simply Irresistible, You'll Never Feel Lonely or Bored Again

Forget about ever feeling lonely again with this cute, expressive, and interactive desktop robot. Kid or adult, this is the ultimate toy robot guaranteed to spice up your life.
Remember those yellow, irresistible troublemaking minions from the Universal Pictures animation with the same name? The one that earned over $1 billion worldwide? The Eilik robot from Energize Lab is just as adorable, but you can actually play and interact with it.
Described by its developer as a little companion bot with endless fun, Eilik fits in your palm, is touch-sensitive, and is the most expressive little robot we’ve seen so far. It weighs only 8 oz (230 g) and it measures 4.3” x 4.1” x 5.2” (108 mm x 105 mm x 133 mm).
Eilik has a lot of “faces” and all of them are based on four basic emotional states: normal, happy, angry, and sad. Each of them comes with a wide range of expressions and reactions, all of them displayed on the bot’s OLED screen.
Equipped with touch sensors on its head, back, and belly, a microphone, and a 3W speaker, Eilik is one vivid and chatty bot. It can talk with you, imitate you in funny voices, dance, laugh, cry, yell, and so much more. All human emotions are stored in this little guy and you can bring them all to the surface by gently touching it, hitting it in the head, picking it up from the desk, and more. For instance, Eilik doesn’t like “heights”, so you have to be careful when you take it from the desk. If you hit it in the head, it gets dizzy. If you hit the table, the vibrations make it scared. Its body and arms can move thanks to a specially-designed, patented EM3 servo motor.
Eilik is powered by a 450 mAh battery that offers 1.5 hours of fun. Designed to grow and evolve, its personality unfolds as you play and interact with it. And if you get two bots, they can play or fight with each other, as they love to interact with their own kind.
You can also use Eilik as a countdown timer or a stopwatch.
This desktop companion bot with a complex personality is a massive hit on Kickstarter right now, and if you hurry, a pledge of approximately $100 will get you your very own Eilik. The estimated delivery date is April 2022.
