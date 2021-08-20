1 Let the Robots Do the Dirty Work. Cool Machines That Were "Born" to Clean

Elon Musk Announces Tesla's First Humanoid Robot, Friendly and Able to Buy Your Groceries

Given that we’re talking about a company whose cars are basically semi-sentient robots on wheels, to quote their “architect”, this was bound to happen and we’re actually surprised it took so long. Musk made the announcement during Tesla’s recent AI presentation, stating that the Tesla Bot will be a multi-purpose humanoid robot intended to take over some of our dangerous, boring, and repetitive tasks.Musk wants the Tesla Bot to be friendly and unintimidating. At 5’8” (173 cm) tall, weighing 125 lb (56.6 kg), and with a top speed of five mph (8 kph), Tesla 's CEO assures us that humans will be able to run away from it and most likely overpower it, just in case those SciFi scenarios come true.The Tesla Bot will be able to carry up to 45 lb (20 kg) and hold weights of up to 10 lb (4.5 kg) with its arms extended. Otherwise looking very human, the bot will feature a screen instead of a face, which will display useful information. Its vision will be powered by eight cameras and an(full self-driving) computer. Elon Musk wants his bot to be a useful machine capable of tackling a variety of human activities, so it plans to equip the humanoid with 40 electromechanical actuators (12 in the arms, 12 for the hands, 12 for the legs, two for the torso, and two for the neck). How will all these make it helpful? Well, you’ll be able to send the Tesla Bot to the store to get your groceries or have it tighten a bolt to your car using a wrench.Musk estimated that a prototype of the robot should be ready sometime next year. You can watch the entire Tesla Bot presentation in the video below (it starts at 2:05:24).