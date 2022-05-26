smart #1 Launch Edition Availability and Specs Confirmed, UK Order Books Open in December

It was about time we got fed a little more information about the smart #1, which is set to go on sale in the UK in December, with 100 Launch Edition examples being made available ahead of first deliveries, set for mid-2023.
The smart #1 is a fully electric compact crossover, featuring a brand-new design language, impressive interior space and state-of-the-art onboard technology.
The carmaker will make a total of 1,000 Launch Edition variants available across Europe as a whole, featuring a white body with a gold roof, 19-inch Prism alloy wheels, exclusive interior trim with two-tone leather highlights, matrix LED headlights, a 13-speaker Beats audio system, adaptive cruise control, a fully automated parking system and wireless smartphone charging.
Buyers will also enjoy a fully interconnected ecosystem linking the vehicle with the smart app and the cloud, operational through a customizable user interface, featuring an intelligent avatar with AI-based voice control.
“The smart #1 represents the start of a new era for our brand. Its comprehensive offering of outstanding design, exceptional space utilization and connected solutions is confidence-inspiring to customers and is a strong signal of intent for our product portfolio moving forward. Our Launch Edition offers customers an exclusive opportunity to be the first to experience our vision for a new generation of fully electric urban mobility when it hits the road mid-next year,” said smart UK CEO, David Browne.
Powering the smart #1 is a fully electric system with a total output of 268 hp (272 ps) and 253 lb-ft (343 Nm) of torque. In terms of range, you can expect some 273 miles (440 km) on a single charge under the WLTP combined cycle (subject to certification).
When charging is required, the smart #1 can be re-energized from 10% to 80% in under 30 minutes, which should provide its users with further confidence and convenience during both short and long drives.
The carmaker will make a total of 1,000 Launch Edition variants available across Europe as a whole, featuring a white body with a gold roof, 19-inch Prism alloy wheels, exclusive interior trim with two-tone leather highlights, matrix LED headlights, a 13-speaker Beats audio system, adaptive cruise control, a fully automated parking system and wireless smartphone charging.
Buyers will also enjoy a fully interconnected ecosystem linking the vehicle with the smart app and the cloud, operational through a customizable user interface, featuring an intelligent avatar with AI-based voice control.
“The smart #1 represents the start of a new era for our brand. Its comprehensive offering of outstanding design, exceptional space utilization and connected solutions is confidence-inspiring to customers and is a strong signal of intent for our product portfolio moving forward. Our Launch Edition offers customers an exclusive opportunity to be the first to experience our vision for a new generation of fully electric urban mobility when it hits the road mid-next year,” said smart UK CEO, David Browne.
Powering the smart #1 is a fully electric system with a total output of 268 hp (272 ps) and 253 lb-ft (343 Nm) of torque. In terms of range, you can expect some 273 miles (440 km) on a single charge under the WLTP combined cycle (subject to certification).
When charging is required, the smart #1 can be re-energized from 10% to 80% in under 30 minutes, which should provide its users with further confidence and convenience during both short and long drives.