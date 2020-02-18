SLRV Commander 8x8 Is the King of Luxury Campers – And It’s a Duplex

The Commander 8x8 is a monster of a vehicle, built on the chassis of a four-point torsion-free military truck. It will probably not win any points for subtlety or even beauty, but it’s reliable to a fault, self-sufficient and, pardon the cliché, waaay more than meets the eye.
The luxury RV was initially a one-off, made for a reported price of $2 million by the Australian company SLRV for an unknown client. As of the time of press, you can get your own, customized to fit your wildest dreams and on-the-road needs – granted money is not an issue.
The Commander 8x8 isn’t just well-equipped and reliable, it’s also highly customizable and with extra housing capacity. It actually has 2 stories, with the second deployable on command and with the possibility to fit it with six twin-size beds. The OG 8x8 can sleep 10 people, including the provisions they need on the road, on the long term.
As far as this type of vehicle goes, it truly has no match. The SLRV moto is “Those who follow the crowd, usually get lost in it.” There is no way you can blend in the crowd in this duplex camper.
Space can be used like in a regular unit or home, SLRV says. It can be fitted with the furniture and finishes of the owner’s choice, and can include anything from induction cooktops, convection ovens and microwaves, to diesel waters and room heaters, entertainment systems and washing machines. To make the most of the space available, the washing machine and sink can be mounted on the outside of the RV, as shown in the video available at the bottom of the page.
All finishes on the beds, cabinetry and seats are of premium quality and offer a wide variety of choices, SLRV promises. Various bathroom configurations are also available, but all of them include a vanity, a shower and a toilet.
Access upstairs is done through a set of floating stairs. The second floor would only house six beds, each with a screen, a reading lamp and a window, and plenty of storage space underneath each bed. Clearly, this area is for sleeping only.
Every appliance on board the Commander 8x8 is powered by a battery stem fed by solar panels and diesel generators, the latter of which are optional. Some appliances can be diesel-powered, like the cooktops, room or water heaters, and ovens. The batteries are MLI Ultra series from partner Mastervolt. In a world first, the engine of the Commander 8x8 has been fitted with a 9.5kVA alternator @ 1200RPM / 4.5kVA @ 800RPM, which uses spare engine capacity to generate electrical energy (either for immediate consumption or to charge the power banks). If the owner opts for solar power, the roof area facilitates a 48-volt system and multiple solar controllers.
The MAN TGS vehicle base has a 12.5-liter diesel engine capable of 280 hp and 1,900 RPM. The all-wheel-drive system and high ground clearance make it ideal in any type of terrain.
If you’re not impressed yet, maybe a visual will help.
