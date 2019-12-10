2020 Airstream Caravel, the Tiny, Shiny Trailer That Could

The 2020 Airstream Caravel is the tiny, shiny trailer / vacation home that could. You may not be able to tell by looking at it because it’s so small and cute, but it packs a very heavy punch, one that will leave you wanting more of this kind of life on the road. With plenty of consideration on space economy, this iconic “silver bullet” can become a comfy, almost luxurious home-away-from-home for anything from a weekend to an extended period.
The Caravel comes in 4 models priced by size: the smallest one is 16-foot-long and retails for a little over $65,000 with all the extra options included. There are also 19-, 20- and 22-foot long versions, which allow for considerably more space and, ultimately, comfort.
All models can house up to 4 guests in a bedroom (with a large memory foam mattress), a lounge / dining room, kitchenette and spacious bathroom that takes up most of the back part of the trailer. The dinning room can turn into a guest room if need be, with the table top folding to allow the couch to turn into an extendable bed. Panoramic windows in the back and front allow in plenty of natural light and offer you the chance to take in whatever natural beauties your Caravel has brought you to.
The bathroom is just as impressive: it includes a shower with a built-in seat, a sink and a vanity with cabinet storage. Storage space seems to have been high on the list of priorities with Airstream designers, so there is plenty of that: overhead, under the bed, in a sizable closet, and even in the rear bumper. All in all, there is enough of it to pack essentials for a couple of weeks on the road without stopping to resupply.
And that’s just the basics. The Caravel comes with luxuries like full climate control (air conditioning, electric heat pump, gas furnace), Bluetooth stereo, onboard Wi-Fi, flat-screen TV with HDMI output, Blu-ray player and rooftop antenna. To be able to enjoy all these entertainment options or simply get a good night’s sleep, the Carevel comes with pull-down shades, blackout curtains and dimming LED lights.
The icing on the cake is the furnishings in polished steel, faux wood, resistant ultraleather. Beddings, accent pillows and a dividing curtain add a touch of sophistication to what would otherwise be a regular vacation trailer interior and make for a warm contrast with the dark woods and gunmetal ultraleather seating. This is a tiny trailer with “accent pillows,” it really doesn’t get more homey than this.
SUV or even some passenger cars, which increases its potential appeal with regular Americans. The pricing, not so much.
“The Caravel name comes from early European sailing ships specifically good at sailing windward,” Airstream notes. “Our founder Wally Byam loved the sea and had many adventures of his own onboard, so it’s easy to see where the inspiration came from. The new Caravel is a nod to the name’s history and to all of the windward adventures you’ll have with it.”
If only you have this much money for it. With prices upwards of $65,000, the Caravel is definitely not a cheap option, but it may end up being worth every cent.
