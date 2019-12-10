Camp in Style With This Hand-Restored 1950 Westcraft Capistrano Calypso Trailer

And we can’t stress that enough: this retro camper isn’t just vintage, retaining many of the original elements that have been brought back to life through hard work. It isn’t just very modern as well, as it was redone to incorporate modern technology in a way that doesn’t do away with the distinctive retro feel. It is also very rare, and turned out to be a tortuous and expensive restoration job.
Owned by Lucas Lackner, the Calypso is now listed for sale through the DuPont Registry. It was originally listed last October but is still available – with a considerable discount.
Lackner bought the Calypso in dilapidated condition and, being passionate about retro trailers, set out to restore it. About 11 years and some $600,000 later, and working closely with restoration expert Steven Butcher, Lackner declares himself satisfied: the Calypso is opulent, elegant, and very true to the time period it came from, but includes modern amenities that make life on the road a little more fun.
The Calypso camper is also very rare: according to the DuPont Registry, only one such trailer exists in the world and it is in no condition to take to the road. Nor will it ever be again, as it’s been sitting in the desert for far too long.
This is the largest model ever offered by Westcraft: it’s 33 feet long and includes a Pullman roof with 7 windows on each side. It includes 2 bedrooms, a dining room and kitchenette, and a spacious bathroom with everything from a vanity to a sizable shower.
Restoring it included replacing about 50 percent of the interior birch paneling, which was a time-consuming job since the new panels had to look exactly like what was left and reconditioned of the original ones. The pine floors were removed and refinished, and then put back in.
About 50 percent of the aluminum body was oxidized, so heavy-gauge stainless steel surfaces were put in as replacement in the kitchen and bathroom. Period faucets and fixtures were then incorporated into the new furnishings. To maintain the vintage look, Lackner opted against LED lights and put in original light bulbs: that alone proved a very challenging task because they’re not exactly easy to come by.
Climate control is also included, with custom-designed air conditioning and air heater and a water filtration system, as is a completely redone Dixie Permaview stove and a new Norcold freezer / fridge.
The original listing came with a price on demand mention, but the DuPont Registry now has the price set at $975,000, with the “OBO” mention, which means Lackner could go lower if you know how to bargain.
