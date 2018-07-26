Slate Grey Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Looks So Fresh, So Clean

Here’s a lovely PTS Slate Grey 991.2 GT3 Touring compliments of Thor @tlphotodk. The build features PCCBs, black Touring pack, and Platinum Satin wheels on the outside. Note the buckets complete with Houndstooth inserts and Pebble Grey stitching, extensive use of carbon fiber, crest embossing, and of course, the manual, on the inside. Wonderful build a bit reminiscent of a Touring variant of @bluehorseshoe7 ’s winged 3 recently featured. Swipe left for more photos in varying lighting conditions including interior. Cheers, @tlphotodk. Follow @ptsgt3 for more. ---------------------------------------------------- #gt3 #newgt3 #porsche #porschegram #porschecxx #painttosample #slategrey #pts #ptsgt3

