Slate Grey Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Looks So Fresh, So Clean

That's because we're talking about the kind of Paint To Sample shade which is so subtle that it stands out. Even the finish for the car's wheels was chosen to match the main hue of the vehicle, with the rims featuring a Platinum Satin finish.
As always with Porsche, the list of optional extras allows for the little elements of the car to play an important role for its overall appearance and, as an example, we'll mention the optional all-LED headlights with black inner graphics.
In fact, the only color splash on this Zuffenhausen machine can be found inside the wheels, where we notice banana-like brake calipers. This means we're looking at a 911 that comes with PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic) goodies.What about the interior of the rear-engined delight?
You should know that the cabin of the Porscha is just as special as its exterior. As such, the interior holds a pair of bucket seats, which come with deviated sticking done in Pebble Grey, as well as Houndstooth inserts.
Other options include carbon fiber trim, as well as the Porsche crest embroidered on the headrests.
Thanks to the Instagram post below, we can feast our eyes on this Porsche 911 GT3 Touring in various lighting conditions, so don't forget to use the swipe feature.
