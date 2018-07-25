Porsche 911 RSR Pink Pig 2018 Le Mans Winner Scale Model Looks Porky

About one month has passed since this year's edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans race and yet many Porschephiles are still celebrating the brand's victory.
Sure, Porsche did pull out of the LMP1 category, but not after grabbing three titles in a row. So while there was no top-tier Zuffenhausen prototype racer to behold for the 2018 race, the 911 RSRs dominated the sportscar classes. Keep in mind that these machines are now mid-engined.
To be more precise in the GTE Pro category, the Neunelfers took first and second places, while the GTE Am category (think: gentlemen drivers) saw the German toys grabbing first and third spots.
We'll also use this occasion to remind you that Porsche came up with retro liveries for the Pro cars, with the winner wearing the Pink Pig attire and the second-place car featuring a partial Rothmans livery (the colors were there, but the name of the tobacco producer was obviously missing).
And if you're willing to grab a piece of modern history and use it to decorate your desk, for instance, you can now do that. To be more precise, scale models of the porky car are now available.
We've brought along a 1:43 scale example, as you'll be able to notice in the Instagram post at the bottom of the page.
Keep in mind that this livery is a tribute to the 917/20 racecar, which wasn't as successful as other Porsche racers, but remained in history thanks to its unusual livery.
Its pink attire is pretty popular these days, as we find it on all sort of real-life Porsches. Unlike in the case of the pre-facelift Macan, this isn't a factory option for Porsche sportscars.
Instead, the wrap world has delivered multiple examples of the sort, from the 918 Spyder to the 991.2 GT3. So yes, we can say that dressing your Porscha as the Pink Pig is now a trend.
Spark Porsche 911 991.2 RSR - Le Mans 2018 'Sau' - Porsche Dealer Edition - MAP02087618 / WAP0209280K- scale 1/43 #exclusiveporschemodels #epm #porsche #911 #porsche911 #rsr #911rsr #lemans #lemans18 #lemans2018 #sau #pinkpig #bertha #scale #model #modelcar #resin #scale143 #scale43 #43scale #143scale #collector #collecting #porschemoment #sportscartogether #thereisnosubstitute #madeinflacht #0711 #stuttgart #zuffenhausen