Dorset Police Will Fly Paper Airplanes in People’s Homes Through Open Windows

26 Jul 2018, 13:03 UTC
by
You would think that police officers are too busy catching bad guys to play with paper airplanes, but you would be wrong.
Members of the Dorset Police force will be given paper airplanes made of thick, blue paper, which they will fly while on patrol into people’s homes through open windows and doors, ITV News reports. The idea isn’t for fun (though it does sound like a fun thing to do for work), but to raise awareness of insecure areas that might attract burglars.

According to the Dorset Police, the number of home burglaries sees an impressive boost during the summer months, as opposed to the colder seasons. People tend to leave doors and windows open to cool off, and sometime retire in the back of the house, leaving the entire perimeter vulnerable.

This is where the paper airplanes come in. When cops notice an open window or door, they will try out their aiming skills and fly one such airplane inside the home.

The plane reads “How did I get here?,” and if you unfold the paper, you will find specific instructions on how to secure your home to make it less appealing to burglars. The campaign to raise awareness will last for an entire week and comes with the tagline “Dorset Police flies to new heights to tackle burglary.”

“As part of daily patrols, neighborhood policing teams across the county have been distributing paper airplanes through doors and windows of insecure properties,” a spokesperson for Dorset Police says.

“The paper airplanes contain advice on securing properties and information on how to find out some simple steps to prevent an opportunistic burglar entering your home. When neighborhood policing teams spot an open door or window, they will be attempting to contact the homeowner and offer advice and crime prevention tips,” the spokesperson adds.

All this time spent on designing and printing and then flying paper airplanes would best be used in actually catching the burglars, critics are already saying.

