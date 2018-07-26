10YO Boy Calls Police to Say He’s Locked Inside Hot Car With Passed Out Mom

As temperatures in Texas soared over the weekend, one 34-year-old mother parked her Chevrolet Silverado, locked in and passed out. Her 10-year-old son was with her inside.
It was the boy who called the police, after about an hour, as temperatures inside went over 123 degrees, People Magazine reports, citing the police affidavit. His mother was still passed out in the front seat.
“The 10-year-old asked his mother to roll down the windows, while on a recorded 911 line, and she replied, ‘No,’” the affidavit states.
Officers were dispatched immediately to the scene, and they managed to get there in time, before either of the car’s passengers were hurt. The boy told them that he woke up at about 5 o’clock in the afternoon to notice that his mother had parked the car. He stayed in the locked hot car for about an hour before he dialed 911 to ask for help, when he realized that his mother wasn’t waking up and wouldn’t even let him roll down a window.
“It is believed that the interior of the vehicle was in excess of 123 degrees when officers arrived on the scene,” the affidavit continues.
The woman, identified as Adriane Moss, was arrested on suspicion of abandoning or endangering a child, but is yet to be indicted. When officers arrived and woke her up, she stumbled out of the vehicle and had a persistent odor of alcohol about her.
However, because she wasn’t driving at the time, she was charged with DUI. She was arrested and sobered up in custody, but was released on Monday morning. She is yet to respond to comments from the media to explain why she would think locking herself and a child in a hot car was a good idea, or why she wouldn’t even roll down a window.
“The 10-year-old asked his mother to roll down the windows, while on a recorded 911 line, and she replied, ‘No,’” the affidavit states.
Officers were dispatched immediately to the scene, and they managed to get there in time, before either of the car’s passengers were hurt. The boy told them that he woke up at about 5 o’clock in the afternoon to notice that his mother had parked the car. He stayed in the locked hot car for about an hour before he dialed 911 to ask for help, when he realized that his mother wasn’t waking up and wouldn’t even let him roll down a window.
“It is believed that the interior of the vehicle was in excess of 123 degrees when officers arrived on the scene,” the affidavit continues.
The woman, identified as Adriane Moss, was arrested on suspicion of abandoning or endangering a child, but is yet to be indicted. When officers arrived and woke her up, she stumbled out of the vehicle and had a persistent odor of alcohol about her.
However, because she wasn’t driving at the time, she was charged with DUI. She was arrested and sobered up in custody, but was released on Monday morning. She is yet to respond to comments from the media to explain why she would think locking herself and a child in a hot car was a good idea, or why she wouldn’t even roll down a window.