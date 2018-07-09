2 Mothers Leave Their Kids in Hot Car to Go Shoplift in New Jersey

Two mothers are now in police custody after doing what can only be dubbed one of the stupidest things imaginable: they left their 4 children locked inside a hot car while they went shoplifting.
The incident occurred last weekend, with news of it spreading online late last week. At the time, an investigation had been launched by the state’s Child Protection and Permanency agency and the children were no longer in the custody of the women.
The mothers, Arlena T. Keye and Shaday H. Williams, both 27 years old, locked their 4 kids in the car and stepped inside an East Hanover, New Jersey department store to do some stealing. All children were under 7, with one as young as 11 months, and were left alone for roughly an hour, People Magazine reports.
The day this happened, temperatures soared to over 90 degrees. While the women were stealing goods from the store, someone noticed the children inside the car and called the police. Officers arrived on the scene and managed to take the kids out of the car before their mothers arrived.
The incident report notes that the children were unharmed but “visibly upset.” The windows of the car had been left slightly rolled down, though studies have shown that this does little to keep whoever is inside, in the sun, from heatstroke. Unless the engine is on and the AC is working, temperatures inside a car parked in the sun will rise dangerously within minutes, with the vehicle acting like an oven in direct sunlight. The risk is just as high on hot days with cloudy skies.
When the mothers arrived to the car, they were arrested. Cops found $915 worth of goods on their persons that they could not account for. They’re now charged with shoplifting, conspiracy to shoplift, and cruelty and neglect of their children.
