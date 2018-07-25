autoevolution
 

Drunk Iowa Football Player Arrested After Mistaking Police Cruiser for Uber

25 Jul 2018, 9:53 UTC ·
by
One football player from the University of Iowa team thought cops might want to give him a ride home after a night out partying. Instead, he got a ride to jail and a few hours behind bars to sober up.
Starting defensive tackle Brady Reiff spent the final hours of Friday night in Johnson County Jail, after having one drink too many and mistaking a parked police cruiser for a Uber ride. He was charged with public intoxication, the Gazette reports.

According to the police reports obtained by the Gazette, Reiff approached the cruiser and tried to get inside the passenger side. When he noticed there was already someone inside on that seat, he tried to get inside through the back. Somehow, he missed the fact that the people inside were wearing cop uniforms, which would have certainly made things easier for him.

Asked what he was doing, Reiff told the officers that he wanted a ride home. “He thought that was our job,” one of the cops wrote in the report, as per the publication. Asked if he thought the police car was a Uber, the football player responded in the positive.

To prove that they were real cops (joke, obvs), the cops performed a sobriety test on Reiff. His blood alcohol content was .204, more than twice the legal limit if he’d been behind the wheel and enough to arrest him for public intoxication. There were no further incidents.

Reiff sobered up in prison and was released on Saturday morning. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz has suspended him from the team’s season opening game against Northern Illinois, and hinted that he should expect even more repercussions.

“I'm not pleased about what we learned about Brady Reiff this weekend,” Ferentz said at a press conference on the topic. “Had a chance to visit with him today. He's going to go through a couple steps, but... he will be suspended for the first game, among some other activities.”
