Drug Dealer Who Taunted Police to Catch Him is Arrested on Driving Offense

You know what they say, be careful what you wish for. One British gangster, Sam Walker, also known as “The Crucifier,” was arrested after taunting the police for over a month about their apparent inability to catch him.

7 photos



While out of the country, he kept posting videos to social media and YouTube, boasting about how the police couldn’t catch him. He was a wanted man back in the UK on drug-related charges but also had a less spectacular warrant on his name for not showing up in court on a driving offense.



Walker also made sure to taunt the cops after he flew back to the UK, as you can see in the video below. That’s him sitting in a parked car outside the Liverpool police headquarters, laughing about how they can’t catch him even though he’s right there.



You don’t get anything if you guess what happened next. Yes, the cops finally caught him. On that driving offense, no less.



“We have arrested a Liverpool man who was wanted on court warrant for failing to appear for a driving offense in Cheshire,” a Merseyside police spokesman tells the



“Matrix Disruption officers from Merseyside Police assisted colleagues at Cheshire Police in their efforts to locate Walker, and yesterday, he was arrested at around 11.20pm on Cronton Lane in Cronton. He has been remanded in custody to appear at Chester Magistrates Court this morning,” the statement adds.



Walker has a couple more sentences to carry out. He says he’ll return to drug dealing the moment he sets foot out the prison gates.



Walker last made headlines when he fled the UK via private helicopter to go and do “charity work,” as he called it. That’s the story he told on social media, but the Daily Mail notes that he was most likely in Africa to look at diamond mines.While out of the country, he kept posting videos to social media and YouTube, boasting about how the police couldn’t catch him. He was a wanted man back in the UK on drug-related charges but also had a less spectacular warrant on his name for not showing up in court on a driving offense.Walker also made sure to taunt the cops after he flew back to the UK, as you can see in the video below. That’s him sitting in a parked car outside the Liverpool police headquarters, laughing about how they can’t catch him even though he’s right there.You don’t get anything if you guess what happened next. Yes, the cops finally caught him. On that driving offense, no less.“We have arrested a Liverpool man who was wanted on court warrant for failing to appear for a driving offense in Cheshire,” a Merseyside police spokesman tells the Daily Mail . “Samuel Thomas Walker, 35 years, of Beetham Plaza was wanted by Cheshire Police following an incident in Chester on 4 April 2018.”“Matrix Disruption officers from Merseyside Police assisted colleagues at Cheshire Police in their efforts to locate Walker, and yesterday, he was arrested at around 11.20pm on Cronton Lane in Cronton. He has been remanded in custody to appear at Chester Magistrates Court this morning,” the statement adds.Walker has a couple more sentences to carry out. He says he’ll return to drug dealing the moment he sets foot out the prison gates.