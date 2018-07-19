autoevolution
 

2 Thieves Steal On-Duty Fire Truck for a Joyride, Start 100-Mile Chase

One man and one woman took police on a cross-county, 100-mile chase that lasted almost 2 hours, after they stole an on-duty fire truck.
Though they drove recklessly and were pursued by dozens of patrol cars from various counties, no one was injured in the chase. However, the $1 million truck suffered significant damage and is now in the garage.

The Metro Fire of Sacramento Fire Department says it plans to put it back in circulation once repairs are over with. Luckily, they had another truck nearby and were able to use it to put out the vegetation fire – which was the scene from where the other truck was stolen.

After 100 miles through several counties and 2 very long and tense hours for all units involved, police caught up with the thieves. The man admitted to stealing the truck, saying that the door had been left wide open. It was practically an invitation to get in and drive off.

He picked up the woman later and they took turns driving, police told the media. They have no way of telling which one was behind the wheel, as they covered their face with a t-shirt, leaving only their eyes uncovered.

Police believe both were under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or both. That much seems obvious from the video at the scene, which sees the man cry and laugh uncontrollably in turns. The woman says she went along for the joyride because he needed psychiatric help. She didn’t say whether they planned to get it at the end of their journey, wherever they imagined that would be. She did, however, says she’d been afraid throughout the entire journey, lest someone got hurt.

After the arrest, the man tried to escape, getting out of the patrol car and running away when he thought no one was watching. He was wrong about that, of course.

