French Gangster Redoine Faid Escaped from Jail with Help from Drones

For the second time in 5 years, notorious French gangster Redoine Faid has managed to break out jail in spectacular fashion. His gang used drones to put together the escape plan, it has emerged.
Faid’s crew had a small utility helicopter land in the prison yard in broad daylight, in the only area where there was not anti-helicopter netting. As it turns out, they knew exactly where to put the bird because they had done their homework – with drones.
At least, that’s what France’s justice minister Nicole Belloubet believes. The criminals used camera-mounted hobby drones to scout the place, so they knew exactly what the prison’s weakest points where. The fact that wardens had reported several drone sightings can’t be a coincidence.
“Someone spotted this possible way out, and it could have been done using drones,” Ms Belloubet said in a press conference, as cited by The Telegraph.
“It's a completely exceptional escape that clearly required a very well-prepared commando group given there was a helicopter, three people and an instructor taken hostage,” she added.
Wardens had asked for netting to be installed over the entire yard, but their request was dismissed every time on the grounds that prisoners weren’t allowed in the area. As such, the small portion not covered by netting posed no risk.
This mistake allowed Faid to carry out his plan. While a couple of his men took a pilot hostage, other men were sent to the gate to create a diversion, allowing time for the chopper to land. Meanwhile, Faid was being isolated from the guards and escorted outside.
The helicopter took him to a runaway car. Both were found abandoned in various suburbs of Paris, so Faid probably had a second car waiting for him. He was serving a 25-year sentence for murder and robbery.
Right now, police are still looking for clues as to his whereabouts, while investigating the escape. Ms Belloubet acknowledges it would not have been possible had not authorities made several mistakes.
At least, that’s what France’s justice minister Nicole Belloubet believes. The criminals used camera-mounted hobby drones to scout the place, so they knew exactly what the prison’s weakest points where. The fact that wardens had reported several drone sightings can’t be a coincidence.
“Someone spotted this possible way out, and it could have been done using drones,” Ms Belloubet said in a press conference, as cited by The Telegraph.
“It's a completely exceptional escape that clearly required a very well-prepared commando group given there was a helicopter, three people and an instructor taken hostage,” she added.
Wardens had asked for netting to be installed over the entire yard, but their request was dismissed every time on the grounds that prisoners weren’t allowed in the area. As such, the small portion not covered by netting posed no risk.
This mistake allowed Faid to carry out his plan. While a couple of his men took a pilot hostage, other men were sent to the gate to create a diversion, allowing time for the chopper to land. Meanwhile, Faid was being isolated from the guards and escorted outside.
The helicopter took him to a runaway car. Both were found abandoned in various suburbs of Paris, so Faid probably had a second car waiting for him. He was serving a 25-year sentence for murder and robbery.
Right now, police are still looking for clues as to his whereabouts, while investigating the escape. Ms Belloubet acknowledges it would not have been possible had not authorities made several mistakes.