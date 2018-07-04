Dash Cam Portal Allows UK Drivers to Send Footage Directly to the Police

More on this:

1 Garmin Dash Cam Tech to Be Featured On Citroen, Peugeot, and DS Models

2 Son Of Russian Oil Magnate Runs From Police In G63 AMG, Doesn't Get Prison Time

3 Stupid "Mine Is Bigger than Yours" Dispute Ends with Flipped-Over Car

4 Mercedes Driver Doesn’t Take Kindly to Being Honked at, Makes a Fool of Himself

5 We Can Think of a Million Ways This Encounter with a Semi Could Have Ended a Lot Worse