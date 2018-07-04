Dash Cam Portal Allows UK Drivers to Send Footage Directly to the Police

It’s now easier than every to report dodgy driving or any other incident on the roads of the UK: dash cam company Nextbase has launched the National Dash Cam Safety Portal.
It allows drivers with a dash camera to send incriminating footage directly to the police, and also to fill out the eyewitness report. This effectively cuts down on the processing time: from up to 24 hours to only a few minutes.
At the same time, it allows police to act faster while not dispensing with their already scarce resources. The initiative is meant to make roads safer for everyone involved, from drivers to pedestrians, cyclists and bikers.
NDSP went live on Monday and is already being used by 11 forces around the country. Nextbase hopes that the system will find wider acceptance, since most cars today have a dash cam mounted.
“Not faced with restraints such as funding, approvals or IT resource, Nextbase has developed the National Dash Cam Safety Portal for purely altruistic reasons, not passing any of the costs of set up or ongoing costs to the police and therefore tax payer,” Richard Browning, Director of Nextbase, says.
Prior to the launch of the Portal, drivers looking to report any kind of illegal activity on the road had to send an email with a file attached, or to discuss the matter with the police on social media. In some cases, they were even asked to burn the footage onto a CD and have it sent by mail to headquarters. In these cases, drivers had no way of knowing if their video ever got processed, but that changes with the Portal.
The NDSP allows uploading footage in all formats, not just from Nextbase dash cams.
“In embracing this new technology, it enables the concerned road user to help us positively influence driver behavior to make our roads a safer place for all users,” Superintendent Paul Moxley from Warwickshire Police and West Mercia Police says.
At the same time, it allows police to act faster while not dispensing with their already scarce resources. The initiative is meant to make roads safer for everyone involved, from drivers to pedestrians, cyclists and bikers.
NDSP went live on Monday and is already being used by 11 forces around the country. Nextbase hopes that the system will find wider acceptance, since most cars today have a dash cam mounted.
“Not faced with restraints such as funding, approvals or IT resource, Nextbase has developed the National Dash Cam Safety Portal for purely altruistic reasons, not passing any of the costs of set up or ongoing costs to the police and therefore tax payer,” Richard Browning, Director of Nextbase, says.
Prior to the launch of the Portal, drivers looking to report any kind of illegal activity on the road had to send an email with a file attached, or to discuss the matter with the police on social media. In some cases, they were even asked to burn the footage onto a CD and have it sent by mail to headquarters. In these cases, drivers had no way of knowing if their video ever got processed, but that changes with the Portal.
The NDSP allows uploading footage in all formats, not just from Nextbase dash cams.
“In embracing this new technology, it enables the concerned road user to help us positively influence driver behavior to make our roads a safer place for all users,” Superintendent Paul Moxley from Warwickshire Police and West Mercia Police says.