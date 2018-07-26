Brooklyn Road Rage Incident Escalates into Brutal Assault

One driver from New York must be feeling very happy he’s alive after the road rage incident he’s been through. And it was all caught on camera.
The incident took place on the busy McGuinness Boulevard in the Greenpoint neighborhood, and involved 2 drivers fighting for a reason that remains unknown. The video was shot by a bystander / fellow motorist, and it seems like he hit record only after the dispute started.
So when the video opens, the 2 men are already doing their very own version of Fight Club in the street. One of them is not playing fairly, though: he’s holding a knife and he’s repeatedly trying to slash the other guy, who, by the looks of it, has some training in ducking.
Another man steps in and apparently tries to separate the two, but he makes the mistake to approach the guy who’s not carrying the knife. This gives the attacker plenty of time to run to his opponent’s stopped car, get in through the passenger side and run back to his own vehicle, a white Honda.
The other driver realizes what just happened and runs toward the Honda, perhaps thinking he can retrieve the keys through the driver’s window. This is when the car starts, rushing towards a parked van and crushing the other man against it.
The Honda then speeds off, hitting other cars in the process. Fox29 reports that police are still looking for the attacker, who may face serious time behind bars for this stunt.
As for the other guy involved in the fight, he was taken to the hospital, where he received treatment for injuries to his arms and legs. He is expected to make a full recovery, which must come with a sigh of relief, considering how brutal the attack was. *Warning:
the video of the incident is of a violent nature that might cause upset.
