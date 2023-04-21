Slammed Widebody Hypercars Always Look Better in Fantasy Land, Right?

CGI artists from around the world will always answer the call to supercar and hypercar arms. And that's just because they can do their unrestrained slammed and widebody bidding, free of any potential automaker restrictions. Honestly, right now Lambo and Bugatti designers should start taking notes.
The good thing about the auto world is that it's one of the most imaginative realms known to residents of planet Earth. Do you want impossibly small cars that can be parked perpendicular when everyone has to wedge them in a parallel position? No worries, you can always have the original smart fortwo at hand or any of Japan's models from the kei car category. Need something that can travel through the most extreme environments? The task is for carmakers to create the ultimate off-roader and aftermarket companies to fit it with more accessories than you would need, even during an apocalypse.
Or perhaps, you want something that can storm the Opera, the local shopping mall, or the closest racing track? Well, well, you just have to say how many folks are coming with you and if you want to slide right into the vehicle or do some gymnastics. After all, high-performance vehicles today not only come with just two doors and two seats (or just one) but also with four doors and an EV powertrain (Tesla Model S Plaid, Lucid Air Sapphire) or with five doors, AWD, and a friendlier ride height.
Yep, one could also choose an ultra-luxury super-SUV like the 715-hp, V12-powered Ferrari Purosangue because it has coach doors, or the 738-hp BMW XM Label Red plug-in hybrid because you are trying to scare not just the in-laws but everyone else around you, as well. However, many people would only see fit to travel down the quarter-mile dragstrip or a winding track in a traditional supercar or hypercar. Both in the real world and across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators.
Speaking of the latter, CGI artists are souls of a classic nature, no matter how hard they try to hide those feelings behind exotic creations. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have some eloquent examples that just beg to be shared together to show that mega-slammed and ultra-widebody supercars and hypercars always look better in a fantasy land!
So, first up comes Al Yasid, a renowned London, UK-based independent automotive concept artist and designer that is usually too busy to post new creations but just recently took a quick break and treated commissioned work with the back(side) of a few innovative projects. One is a Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK GTR racer that looked like an orange longtail ready for racing on an alien planet. Now he is switching the atmosphere toward exotic billionaire ideas with help from a Bugatti Veyron and Chiron that were treated in the same vein – exposed rear internals, slammed and widebody attire, plus some exuberant aftermarket wheel choices.
Second arrives the collaboration between Dizzy Viper, a 3D artist of Italian and Austrian heritage that took a natural-setting swing at something done by Taehee Tim Lee not long ago. But while his envisioned 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto LBWK Silhouette Concept was primarily dressed in black and featured chromed Aerodisc-style aftermarket wheels in a 3D studio environment, now the Liberty Walk-inspired monster was CGI-unleashed out in the open, on some virtual streets. And it looks even better, all dressed in creamy-and-black attire and riding lowered beyond belief on a set of white alloy wheels!
Thirdly – and last, but certainly not least, I could not help myself but also mention (again) the splendidly mysterious work done by Abdu, a 23-year-old pixel master who dreamed of the potentially perfect BMW M4 that looks like a devil in disguise. The horned project could also be likened to a raging bull, but we already talked about one, right? Anyway, this is an F82 first-gen coupe, so there is no need to run amok crying your undying outrage at the sight of the double-coffin grille of the contemporary German sports car. And I also know it's no supercar, let alone a hypercar. But come on, that kit and the work done under the hood surely make it a perfect fit for this hypothetical setting if you want our two cents on the CGI matter!
