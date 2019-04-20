autoevolution

Slammed Range Rover and Discovery Sport Look Like the Future Race Cars

20 Apr 2019, 20:43 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Concept Car
They do a lot of crazy stuff with SUVs in the Middle East, including filling them with race fuel and racing against Bugattis. However, we don't think there's anything like these digital masterpieces.
10 photos
Slammed Range Rover and Discovery Sport Look Like the Future Race CarsSlammed Range Rover and Discovery Sport Look Like the Future Race CarsSlammed Range Rover and Discovery Sport Look Like the Future Race CarsSlammed Range Rover and Discovery Sport Look Like the Future Race CarsSlammed Range Rover and Discovery Sport Look Like the Future Race CarsSlammed Range Rover and Discovery Sport Look Like the Future Race CarsSlammed Range Rover and Discovery Sport Look Like the Future Race CarsSlammed Range Rover and Discovery Sport Look Like the Future Race CarsSlammed Range Rover and Discovery Sport Look Like the Future Race Cars
A concept artist by the name of BradBuilds has mapped out 3D models of some really low British 4x4s, both an early Range and a modern Disco' Sport crossover. Together, they look like some odd car collection that inspires and insults at the same time.

The theme of the makeover is obviously cyberpunk. CD Projekt Red's upcoming game has everybody dreaming of alternative looks for familiar cars, and SUVs are great targets for such renderings. The result of turning them into digital race cars is as surprising as tasting your first veggie burger.

The old of the two project cars is the Mk1 Range Rover Sport, one of the first models to have people craving big V8s inside off-roaders. It's also become a successful rally racer, with the Bowler example being obvious here.

But BradBuilds' vision is more track-ready, with fender flares eating up gigantic tires and a body kit that glues it to the ground. But it shares the 2-door body ideal with Bowler. With such ground effects, you could imagine the Range Rover being stable past 300 km/h.

The Discovery Sport has a more modern look, but a similar transformation. Its half-flairs allow you to see a lot more of the tire, so it's like a drift car in that regard. However, this crossover is built as a family car and would require a serious engine swap to become exciting. With an exhaust pipe coming out of the hood and full roll cage, that's precisely what Brad had in mind. We can only hope that the Middle East tuners have something like this planned for the next few years.
cyberpunk cars Range Rover Sport land rover discovery sport
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Green NCAP? Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
LAND ROVER models:
LAND ROVER Range Rover Sport HSTLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport HST Medium SUVLAND ROVER Range Rover EvoqueLAND ROVER Range Rover Evoque Large SUVLAND ROVER SV COUPELAND ROVER SV COUPE Large SUVLAND ROVER Defender 90 Works V8LAND ROVER Defender 90 Works V8 Medium SUVLAND ROVER Range Rover HybridLAND ROVER Range Rover Hybrid Large SUVAll LAND ROVER models  
 
 