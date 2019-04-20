Slammed Range Rover and Discovery Sport Look Like the Future Race Cars

They do a lot of crazy stuff with SUVs in the Middle East, including filling them with race fuel and racing against Bugattis. However, we don't think there's anything like these digital masterpieces.
A concept artist by the name of BradBuilds has mapped out 3D models of some really low British 4x4s, both an early Range and a modern Disco' Sport crossover. Together, they look like some odd car collection that inspires and insults at the same time.
The theme of the makeover is obviously cyberpunk. CD Projekt Red's upcoming game has everybody dreaming of alternative looks for familiar cars, and SUVs are great targets for such renderings. The result of turning them into digital race cars is as surprising as tasting your first veggie burger.
The old of the two project cars is the Mk1 Range Rover Sport, one of the first models to have people craving big V8s inside off-roaders. It's also become a successful rally racer, with the Bowler example being obvious here.
But BradBuilds' vision is more track-ready, with fender flares eating up gigantic tires and a body kit that glues it to the ground. But it shares the 2-door body ideal with Bowler. With such ground effects, you could imagine the Range Rover being stable past 300 km/h.
The Discovery Sport has a more modern look, but a similar transformation. Its half-flairs allow you to see a lot more of the tire, so it's like a drift car in that regard. However, this crossover is built as a family car and would require a serious engine swap to become exciting. With an exhaust pipe coming out of the hood and full roll cage, that's precisely what Brad had in mind. We can only hope that the Middle East tuners have something like this planned for the next few years.
The theme of the makeover is obviously cyberpunk. CD Projekt Red's upcoming game has everybody dreaming of alternative looks for familiar cars, and SUVs are great targets for such renderings. The result of turning them into digital race cars is as surprising as tasting your first veggie burger.
The old of the two project cars is the Mk1 Range Rover Sport, one of the first models to have people craving big V8s inside off-roaders. It's also become a successful rally racer, with the Bowler example being obvious here.
But BradBuilds' vision is more track-ready, with fender flares eating up gigantic tires and a body kit that glues it to the ground. But it shares the 2-door body ideal with Bowler. With such ground effects, you could imagine the Range Rover being stable past 300 km/h.
The Discovery Sport has a more modern look, but a similar transformation. Its half-flairs allow you to see a lot more of the tire, so it's like a drift car in that regard. However, this crossover is built as a family car and would require a serious engine swap to become exciting. With an exhaust pipe coming out of the hood and full roll cage, that's precisely what Brad had in mind. We can only hope that the Middle East tuners have something like this planned for the next few years.