Slammed Range Rover and Discovery Sport Look Like the Future Race Cars

They do a lot of crazy stuff with SUVs in the Middle East, including filling them with race fuel and racing against Bugattis . However, we don't think there's anything like these digital masterpieces. 10 photos



The theme of the makeover is obviously



The old of the two project cars is the Mk1 Range Rover Sport, one of the first models to have people craving big V8s inside off-roaders. It's also become a successful rally racer, with the Bowler example being obvious here.



But BradBuilds' vision is more track-ready, with fender flares eating up gigantic tires and a body kit that glues it to the ground. But it shares the 2-door body ideal with Bowler. With such ground effects, you could imagine the Range Rover being stable past 300 km/h.



The Discovery Sport has a more modern look, but a similar transformation. Its half-flairs allow you to see a lot more of the tire, so it's like a drift car in that regard. However, this crossover is built as a family car and would require a serious engine swap to become exciting. With an exhaust pipe coming out of the hood and full roll cage, that's precisely what Brad had in mind. We can only hope that the Middle East tuners have something like this planned for the next few years.