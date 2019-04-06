Porsche 718 Targa Rendered As The Rumored Six-Cylinder Model

autoevolution

Ever since Porsche brought back the proper Targa roof for the 991 incarnation of the Neunelfer, plenty of aficionados have been in love with the best-of-both-worlds model. In fact, it seems that the fascination for the Big T is so great that certain gear heads would love to see a Porsche 718 Targa.
Heck, you don't even have to take our word for this, as we've brought along the manifestation of the said love, which comes in the form of a rendering.

Now, before we move any further, allow us to mention that the pixel play we have here comes from Champion Porsche. The render was part of the US dealer's 2019 April Fools effort, which also involved a two-door incarnation of the brand spaking new Cayenne Coupe.

However, while the said specialist labeled the machines as a Porsche 718 Boxster Targa, we decided to leave out the "Boxster" part.

Now, keep in mind that the Targa incarnation of the Neunelfer is the least scale friendly model of the lineup, even when compared to the Convertible. Of course, this means that any potential real-world model of the sort would require serious torque to conceal those extra kilos.

And while the new turbocharged four-cylinder boxers of the 718 series don't lack twist, their soundtrack won't exactly serve as motivation towards stowing the roof as far as the aural side is concerned.

Nevertheless, while we're not expecting Porsche to include its mid-engined offering in the Targa family, there might be a proper 718 base for such a derivative.

We're referring to the rumored six-cylinder 718 Boxster/Cayman that should slot under the confirmed 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Boxster Spyder - who wouldn't want to listen to the voice of the naturally aspirated flat-six without the wind interfering? Here are some spyshots that might show the 718 Cayman and Boxster derivatives we are talking about.


 

Yet another model variation today! Introducing the 718 Boxster Targa. Be a Champion #1 Porsche Dealer in America #ChampionPorsche #porsche #thereisnosubstitute

A post shared by Champion Porsche (@championporsche) on Apr 1, 2019 at 9:49am PDT

