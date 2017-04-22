3,000 HP Quad-Turbo Nissan Patrol In Dubai Is The Sleeper SUV from Hell

We can assure you there's no typo in the title above - the Nissan Patrol you're looking at, should, in theory, be able to deliver around 3,000 ponies.





Since the shop that handled this extreme build comes from Dubai, this should be enough of a reason for the creation of such a machine. After all, the Patrol gets more love in that part of the world than it does in its home country.



Then there's the sleeper pun. Packing four turbos, this



We can only imagine the face of a supercar driver when being left trailing in the wake of the high-riding Nissan. Sure, Patrols that mix reinvented engine compartment contents with the factory look aren't anything new in Dubai, but the muscle reaches such a level, even the most experienced supercar wielder will be puzzled.



Perhaps the crew who put this offroader together just could stand the Bugatti SUV tension anymore - rumors about Molsheim bringing a high-riding model to the market have been floating around for quite a while, so why not make your own?



Speaking of which, you should know this is the same shop behind the



For now, the ridiculously muscular Patrol, which makes use of 63mm Precision turbochargers, is still in its tweaking phase, but we have a feeling it won't take that long until we get to show you the animal in sprinting action.



Given the fact that we're talking about an SUV , one that has maintained its generous ground clearance and fat-sidewall tires, one can't help but wonder why such a contraption was born. And we're glad to provide a few potential answers.Since the shop that handled this extreme build comes from Dubai, this should be enough of a reason for the creation of such a machine. After all, the Patrol gets more love in that part of the world than it does in its home country.Then there's the sleeper pun. Packing four turbos, this Patrol promises reasonable drivability - not waiting for that one giant turbo to spool means that this beast will play the role of the ultimate giggle machine.We can only imagine the face of a supercar driver when being left trailing in the wake of the high-riding Nissan. Sure, Patrols that mix reinvented engine compartment contents with the factory look aren't anything new in Dubai, but the muscle reaches such a level, even the most experienced supercar wielder will be puzzled.Perhaps the crew who put this offroader together just could stand the Bugattitension anymore - rumors about Molsheim bringing a high-riding model to the market have been floating around for quite a while, so why not make your own?Speaking of which, you should know this is the same shop behind the 1,900 hp Patrol that trampled a Porsche 918 Spyder for The Grand Tour.For now, the ridiculously muscular Patrol, which makes use of 63mm Precision turbochargers, is still in its tweaking phase, but we have a feeling it won't take that long until we get to show you the animal in sprinting action.