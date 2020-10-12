Slammed GMC Sierra Grande 454 Is a Carbon Carrier

A step side truck from the 1970s isn't exactly one's first choice when considering a slammed machine. And yet this is precisely what we have in the rendering that now adorns our screens.
This no-longer-just-a-blue-collar-machine doesn't sport all that many changes compared to a stock model, albeit with the updates making quite a difference in terms of the vehicle's overall appearance.
We obviously have to start with the microscopic ground clearance, which, judging by how deep those wheels are buried into the arches, is the result of air suspension. Nevertheless, such an extreme setup would probably involve more than simply throwing in some air springs.
And, with this being a side step model, the sheer idea of bringing the said hardware to the asphalt is enough to draw attention. Of course, the wheels also work towards tuning heads, with these mixing multi-spoke centers with uber-generous lips. Oh, and let's not overlook the custom white sidewalls of the tires.
Now, a GMC from this era, fitted with the 454 big block mentioned in the description of the Instagram post below, would see its muscle number sitting in the 2XX horsepower arena. However, it doesn't take all that much aftermarket attention to bring that output to a level that could put a smile on an aficionado's face.
Besides, if you zoom in on the thing, you'll notice this is now a full carbon build, which obviously works wonder for the power-to-weight ratio.
As for the cargo visible in these images, we're dealing with the Lamborghini Aviatore. This is a fictional motorcycle that digital artist Yasid Oozeear, who is also behind this truck, created back in the summer. Because why not?
And while the size of the bed wasn't neccesarily compatible with hauling such a superbike, the pixel master found a way to make it all work, so the added eye candy is on the house.
We obviously have to start with the microscopic ground clearance, which, judging by how deep those wheels are buried into the arches, is the result of air suspension. Nevertheless, such an extreme setup would probably involve more than simply throwing in some air springs.
And, with this being a side step model, the sheer idea of bringing the said hardware to the asphalt is enough to draw attention. Of course, the wheels also work towards tuning heads, with these mixing multi-spoke centers with uber-generous lips. Oh, and let's not overlook the custom white sidewalls of the tires.
Now, a GMC from this era, fitted with the 454 big block mentioned in the description of the Instagram post below, would see its muscle number sitting in the 2XX horsepower arena. However, it doesn't take all that much aftermarket attention to bring that output to a level that could put a smile on an aficionado's face.
Besides, if you zoom in on the thing, you'll notice this is now a full carbon build, which obviously works wonder for the power-to-weight ratio.
As for the cargo visible in these images, we're dealing with the Lamborghini Aviatore. This is a fictional motorcycle that digital artist Yasid Oozeear, who is also behind this truck, created back in the summer. Because why not?
And while the size of the bed wasn't neccesarily compatible with hauling such a superbike, the pixel master found a way to make it all work, so the added eye candy is on the house.