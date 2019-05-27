Skoda Pickup Truck Under Development As Student Concept, Based On the Kodiaq

Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone

Introducing the Kodiaq was a good call for Skoda, which is selling more crossovers than ever before now that the Yeti has been succeeded by the Karoq. But nevertheless, the Czech brand could use a commercial vehicle like a mid-size pickup truck such as the Volkswagen Amarok 15 photos



“Mountiaq perfectly conveys a sense of adventure and the unique off-road properties of this powerful pickup. I am incredibly proud to have been given the opportunity to participate in this unique project,” declared Petr Zemanec. By using “powerful” in his description, the trainee might have given away the 2.0 Bi- TDI hiding under the hood.



The



On the other hand – and this is quite a bummer - the concept is powered by the 2.0 TSI with 190 PS (187 horsepower). Come on, Skoda! Now we’ll never know the full potential of the Mountiaq! And now that the rant's over, let's move on to the nitty-gritty. The one-off model features orange-and-black leather upholstery and the dashboard from the Kodiaq, aluminum pedals, and the DSG with seven forward ratios.



The wheelbase – which measures 2,788 millimeters from axle to axle – is shorter than the Kodiaq’s 2,791 millimeters. Skoda doesn’t give an explanation for this curious change, and when you think about it, shortening the wheelbase is an immense undertaking for trainees aged between 17 and 20 years.



For this year's Student Concept Car event, Skoda decided to give 35 trainees a Kodiaq to modify to their hearts' content. Enter the Mountiaq, which will be revealed in June 2019 with a two-door design, Orange Sunset paintwork, 17-inch Rockstar II alloy wheels, an illuminated bed and radiator grille, aftermarket sound system, and a winch for getting our of difficult off-road situations. The Kodiaq RS also happens to come with 17-inch alloy wheels as standard, all-wheel drive, and the 2.0 Bi-TDI with 240 PS (237 horsepower) on tap. Torque peaks at 500 Nm (369 pound-feet), which means the 2.0-liter EcoBlue bi-turbo diesel in the Ford Ranger Raptor plays second fiddle. In related news, Volkswagen prepares to roll out an MQB-based pickup truck in Brazil. The Atlas Tanoak Concept also happens to be a pickup based on the MQB, which means that Skoda could enter this segment if the Volkswagen Group can make a case for such a model.