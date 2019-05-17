Skoda Citigo EV Design Sketch Reveals the Obvious

autoevolution

On May 23rd in Bratislava, Skoda will take the veil off the electric version of the Citigo. Also there and then, the Czech manufacturer will unveil the Superb facelift at the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship.
As mentioned in the article about the 2020 Skoda Superb, the city of Bratislava is where the Volkswagen Group operates a factory. And to the surprise of nobody, Bratislava is where Skoda manufactures the Citigo. The question is, what can we expect from the Czech automaker’s first electric vehicle?

First things first, Skoda wants us to wait until May 23rd to find out how it’s called. The Citigo-e doesn’t sound half bad, and neither does e-Citigo is we’re honest. The design sketch published on Facebook reveals a familiar silhouette, front grille, and headlamps. Only the daytime running lights and wheels appear different, along with the charging port where the fuel filler cap used to be on the internal combustion-engined Citigo.

No prize will be awarded to whoever guesses what hides under those body panels. That’s right; Skoda leveraged EV technologies from the e-up!, the A-segment hatchback that Volkswagen plans to upgrade with more range at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show!

Turning time back to December 2018, the British office of Volkswagen reduced the pricing of the e-up! to £19,615 including the plug-in grant from the government. That’s £2,935 less than before, and guess what? Volkswagen doesn’t take orders for the e-up! in the United Kingdom at the present moment “due to long delivery lead times.”

Reading between the lines, the Germans are more focused on rolling out the ID.3 hatchback and the Frankfurt-bound ID. concept. The latter serves as a preview for an entry-level electric vehicle in the ID. series, but not much is known about the newcomer except an estimation of the starting price. More to the point, less than £18,000.

Turning our attention back to the Citigo EV, look forward to specifications that will equal or exceed those of the e-up! from Volkswagen. The highlights are the 18.7-kWh battery, an electric motor up front, and 83 miles (134 kilometers) of range under the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure.

