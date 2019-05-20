2020 Skoda Superb Shows Up in First Official Clip

Only three days are left until Skoda unveils the facelift version for the top of the range Superb model, and the excitement grows on the European market that fell in love with the nameplate since its introduction in 2001. To build on that, the carmaker released revealed on Monday, May 20, the first video showing glimpses of the model.

The new version of the model to be shown later this week is a facelift of a generation that has been on the market since 2015. And judging by the carmaker's insistence on the lighting system in the new model, it's likely this will be the biggest change in terms of design.This system, called Skoda Crystal Lighting, will rely on full-LED Matrix headlights, with redesigned fog lamps and sequential turn signals fitted into the tail lights.Other minor tweaks will likely be shown, including the replacement of the carmaker’s logo with lettering spelling out the brand’s name, taking after the design of last year's Scala . All these changes, along with the unrevealed ones, are meant to bring new life into the nameplate.“The refined top model gives substance to Skoda aspiration to offer vehicles of the highest quality that provide customers with an exceptional amount of space and numerous features from higher-tier segments,” said the carmaker in a statement.Engine-wise, there are no official details yet, but given the fact that this is only a facelift, the current lineup is likely to borrow most of existing powerplants, starting with a 1.5 TSI engine that develops 150and 250 Nm of torque as the entry level.For the first time in its history, Skoda will go for an unconventional event to launch the facelift Superb and Superb Scout.Taking advantage of the fact that it is the main sponsor of the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship, the new Superb will be unveiled during the event's quarter-finals in Bratislava, Slovakia.