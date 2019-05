TDI

Critics will say that it's just updated Volkswagen technology, copied from the e-Up! and Passat GTE , but there have been some updates here and there.For example, the Superb iV has the new 13 kWh battery pack that the Passat GTE just received in 2019, not the old 9.9 kWh setup. Since the beginning of the year, the flat-rate taxation for private use of electrified company cars was halved, meaning that the PHEV might be as popular asThe engine is still a 1.4 TSI making 156, matched to an 85 kW (116 HP) electric motor to offer a combined 218 HP and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque.. That's in power mode, which is probably not the way you should be driving a PHEV. And because of the latest regulations, you have a petrol particulate filter as well.The Superb iV has a long driving range of 850 km (528 miles) and emits just 40 grams of CO2. There's no word on pricing, though, which means we have to move on to the Citigo-e iV.Volkswagen started playing with the e-Up! in 2013, but Skoda only now caught up, despite the Citigo being built at the same factory. It promises to be one of the cheapest EVs in Europe, with a starting price of under 20,000 euros.Power comes from a front-mounted motor which delivers 82 HP and 210 Nm (155 lb-ft) of torque. The 0 to 100 km/h sprint time of 12.5 seconds seems sluggish but is actually normal for a city car. For quick sprints, it's going to feel way more lively, thanks to the instant engine response.But you should be careful not to run out of battery, as the 36.8 kWh lithium-ion pack located under the rear floor only offers 265 kilometers of range (165 miles). And that's according to the WLTP; in the real world, it could be a lot less.The fastest you can charge the car is 1 hour to 80% full using a CCS (Combined Charging System) charging cable connected to a 40kW DC fast charger. A normal 2.3 kW home station would need over 12 hours for a top-off.