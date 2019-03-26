Skoda Octavia Now Available With Dynamic+ Appearance Package

Even though Skoda is hard at work with the development of the next generation, the Octavia soldiers on. This model year, the compact sedan (and station wagon) receives the Dynamic+ Package in Europe, but you can’t get it in conjunction with the Octavia RS.
Available on lesser flavors of the Czech nameplate, Dynamic+ borrows the attitude of the Octavia RS without the suck-squeeze-bang-blow of the high-output 2.0 TSI four-cylinder turbo engine. Standard features include the black lip spoiler up front, grille frame, mirror caps, and glasshouse. The rear diffuser and trunk lid spoiler are also black, and the finish carries over to the 17-inch Hawk brushed aluminum wheels.
18-inch Vega bi-color wheels are available too, and choosing the Turini gets you matte black. Sports seats, multifunction steering wheel, aluminum pedals, and the black roof lining complete the list. All in all, there’s no denying the Dynamic+ Package has a handful of similarities with the Fabia hatchback in Monte Carlo specification.
Skoda hasn’t offered pricing information for the Dynamic+ nor did the Czech automaker mention what “most engine versions” means in this context. Over in Germany, the entry-level configuration starts at €20,410 for the sedan and €21,110 for the family-oriented longroof. The 1.0 TSI with 85 kW will have to make do, and customers who prefer turbo diesel can opt for the 1.6 TDI with 85 kW for an additional €3,000.
Switching over to the United Kingdom, make that £18,310 and £19,510, respectively. In this part of the world, the entry-level 1.0 TSI comes with the same output as the Octavia in Germany. Customers opting for the Octavia vRS Challenge are treated to the 2.0 TSI with 245 PS and either a manual or dual-clutch transmission.
The Octavia was redesigned with help from the Volkswagen Group in 1996, and the third generation can trace its roots back to December 2012. Riding on the MQB platform of the Golf, the Octavia is nearing 7,000,000 examples of the breed since the original started production in Mladá Boleslav.
18-inch Vega bi-color wheels are available too, and choosing the Turini gets you matte black. Sports seats, multifunction steering wheel, aluminum pedals, and the black roof lining complete the list. All in all, there’s no denying the Dynamic+ Package has a handful of similarities with the Fabia hatchback in Monte Carlo specification.
Skoda hasn’t offered pricing information for the Dynamic+ nor did the Czech automaker mention what “most engine versions” means in this context. Over in Germany, the entry-level configuration starts at €20,410 for the sedan and €21,110 for the family-oriented longroof. The 1.0 TSI with 85 kW will have to make do, and customers who prefer turbo diesel can opt for the 1.6 TDI with 85 kW for an additional €3,000.
Switching over to the United Kingdom, make that £18,310 and £19,510, respectively. In this part of the world, the entry-level 1.0 TSI comes with the same output as the Octavia in Germany. Customers opting for the Octavia vRS Challenge are treated to the 2.0 TSI with 245 PS and either a manual or dual-clutch transmission.
The Octavia was redesigned with help from the Volkswagen Group in 1996, and the third generation can trace its roots back to December 2012. Riding on the MQB platform of the Golf, the Octavia is nearing 7,000,000 examples of the breed since the original started production in Mladá Boleslav.