Skoda Octavia Is a Better "Estate" Than the Golf Variant and Peugeot 308 SW

HP

Now, I personally know that the Fifth Gear reboot is only going to be eight episodes long and available on a channel that nobody watches. So if you want to get a good fix of VBH (that's Victoria Butler-Henderson), you're going to have to do it on Auto Treder.The chemistry of these three ladies has reached an all-time high with this boring review of three family "estates." They make fun of everything from the weird British word used instead of the wagon to the reliability of old Skodas.However, the highlight for me was when one of the reviews asks "what is this" regarding one of Skoda's simply clever features. Now, I know that it's a smartphone holder that Skoda introduced six years ago and it doesn't fit any modern device. But for a second there... can you say flashlight?The problem with the Golf Variant has always been that it's too expensive. The money is spent on the VW branding and a perceived feeling of quality, which is why the German car only has a 130 horsepower 1.5-liter turbo while the Skoda Octavia gets 150for less money.Looking at the interior of the Peugeot 308 SW, you know it's not going to win this comparison. The fact dashboard is bland, and most people can't see the dials through the steering wheel. However, it's still among the best estates, just because there aren't many left on the market.And that's how the slightly dull and cheap-feeling Octavia manages to win this review. Hopefully, the new Focus will bring some life back to this segment.