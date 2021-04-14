Skoda Enyaq First UK Review Reveals Major Flaws, Tests Performance

2 2021 Audi S3 Is Quicker and Sexier Than Before, First Review Finds

The Volkswagen ID.4 has probably pushed Volkswagen shares higher in recent months. But there's a sister car with the potential to sell just as many units. We're talking about the Skoda Enyaq , an all-electric crossover for the European masses. 3 photos



Well, no. Skoda has made a bunch of changes that matter, and we're not talking about umbrellas in the doors or free ice-scrappers. No, the Enyaq is intentionally made to look more like a conventional car. It has a big, fake grille at the front and a real name instead of a bunch of numbers and letters.



This could encourage current Skoda owners to buy their first EV , but they might run into some problems, which we want to discuss here. Flaws are difficult to talk about because without hard data, reporting them seems very subjective. But we think VW Group made some of the most ambitious tech changes at the worst possible time when engineers could sit together and fix them.



That's why so many buyers in 2020 saw infotainment systems that frequently crashed. In the first UK review of the Enyaq, Mat Watson mentions that almost all cars he tested with these new tablet screens had some issue. Price is another sticking point, as both the heat pump and the 100kW charging capability are optional, and you definitely want those.



It's not all bad, though. The Skoda Enyaq seems to be more practical than its Volkswagen counterpart. It boasts a big trunk and more legroom. While many cars are going to be based on this platform, including the Audi Q4 e-tron, people are going to flock to the ones that offer the best deals. Higher sales volumes usually mean dealers can offer better discounts.



So why would you consider this as your next family car? Well, it's safe, achieving very impressive Euro NCAP crash scores. This entry-level model offers a decent range of about 250 miles on its 62 kWh battery, though the numbers could be slightly less in the real world. Its only motor is located at the back and produces 178 hp (180 PS). At this point, you're probably wondering how fast it is. Carwow tested the 0 to 60 mph (97 km/h) and got a respectable 7.4 seconds, which is quicker than most normal crossovers.



