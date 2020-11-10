Here Is the World’s First Superquad, the Lamborghini-Powered 1,110 hp Engler FF

Audi Q4 e-tron Interior Revealed in Spyshots, Looks Nothing Like the VW ID.4

Audi is working on a range of full-electric cars. And while the e-tron GT's Taycan-rivalling acceleration is impressive, most "normal" people are probably going to be more interested in the Q4 e-tron. Ahead of its debut next year, the EV has been spied in normal and Sportback forms while letting us see its interior in detail. 27 photos



The Q4 is mechanically identical to the Volkswagen ID.4 and Skoda Enyaq. There are "coupe" versions of all those too, plus the



Looking at the test prototype's dashboard, we see two steering wheel shapes, one like the one in the Q3/A3 and the other similar to the A8/S8. One of them even has an S-line badge, so we know there will be pricy options on the Q4 configurator.



The screens on the Q4 are arranged like in the Q3, having a hint of Lamborghini design. Meanwhile, Volkswagen uses floating displays in both the ID.3 and ID.4. However, the stand-out feature of the Audi EV is that floating center console, reminiscent of Toyota minivans.



The production specs of the Q4 and Q4 Sportback are unknown. However, we can tell you that Volkswagen plans to sell the American ID.4 model from around $39,995 with the 201 horsepower motor and a range of about 250 miles. Audi's model would be slightly more expensive, even before taking options into consideration.



The preview concept of the Q4 boasted 302 horsepower, and we believe some markets will be offered as little as 150 hp.