2021 Skoda Octavia RS Looks Stunning as a Coupe

The Skoda RS badge feels like it's being diluted with crossovers and engines that don't actually appeal to enthusiasts. That's completely fine, but unless the Czechs offer something truly amazing and special, electric cars will make it so that you only read about RS models on Wikipedia.
Skoda is no longer a value-driven brand, as many Octavia or Kodiaq models push their prices past €40,000. And since most of them are bigger than their rivals, performance rarely exceeds that of the equivalent Ford or Renault.
But a coupe might be just the thing to justify the RS brand as a whole. It's certainly something they can justify. The SEAT brand sells way fewer cars, but was able to make the bespoke Formentor, a super-sexy sports crossover.
"Oh, but an Octavia RS Coupe wouldn't be a rival for the BMW 4 Series because of its FWD platform," we hear you say. Except there's so much more to the way a car handles than just which wheels deliver the power, plus there are several advantages to this platform. It would probably be lighter, cheaper to make and have more interior space.
Maybe a decade ago, large coupes that were based on sedans were pretty common. Peugeot made the 406 and 408, followed by the Renault Laguna. Of course, we also can't forget the sexy Opel Astra Bertone.
You only need to look at this Octavia RS Coupe rendering by X-Tomi Design for a quick second and the memories come flooding back. Bad ones too, like feeling stuck in the back seats, but also gazing upon some obtainable hot machines.
And just because the Octavia is based on the MQB doesn't mean it can't power its rear wheels. Sure, the RS iV is a bit of a disappointment because it's powered by a hybrid 1.4-liter system. But we believe Skoda will offer a 300 hp AWD monster, just like Cupra does with the new Leon.
