Skoda Celebrates Diversity and Inclusion With Colorful Enyaq Coupe Respectline

Introduced to the world since the fall of 2020 as Skoda's interpretation of the Volkswagen Group's MEB platform for electric vehicles (that's Czech for ID. if you don't mind the pun), the Enyaq is cooler than ever now – and not just because it's a coupe-SUV derivative.
Built in Mladá Boleslav in the Czech Republic, this five-door battery-powered SUV is a compact crossover SUV – one of Europe's most common formats of vehicles. Aside from the Skoda-driven design style, not much sets it apart from the Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.6 or Audi Q4 and Q5 e-tron models because it's more efficient to cross-share as many components as possible.
But you can still stand out in any crowd with a Skoda Enyaq Coupe, especially since the VW AG-owned automaker just unveiled the colorful Enyaq Coupe Respecting. Designed to celebrate "diversity, equity, fairness, and inclusion" – which, coincidence or not, are also Skoda Auto's core values according to the automaker – the Skoda Enyaq Coupe Respectline will tour various events and shows throughout the summer, promoting not only that transient sense of 'respect for all' but also the company's sustainability efforts.
Even better, the issues of diversity, equity, and human rights are also discussed in Skoda Auto's Next Level – Skoda Strategy 2030 or the Diversity Strategy 2030. The show car – dressed in lots of eye-catching shades, was created in collaboration with the company's employees to promote "equitable and fair treatment of everyone, regardless of ethnicity, nationality, age, gender, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity or other characteristics."
The first public appearance is scheduled at the Czech Philharmonic Orchestra's Open Air concert on June 21, then will feature prominently at the Pride Business Forum and the Prague Pride Festival (August 7 - 13) and other summer events at home and internationally. The starting point was a simple, white Skoda Enyaq Coupe that was re-shaded in rainbow hues and also had the Crystal Face mask embedded with 131 white and multicolored LEDs. Meanwhile, the new Respectline logo is featured both inside and outside, including on a crystal created by the traditional Czech glass company Preciosa.
That's not bad for an automaker coming from behind the Communist-era iron curtain into the VW AG family as the most accessible brand from the pricing POV, right? Speaking of affordability, Dacia's British arm just celebrated a decade of UK market presence and also announced it sold 250k cars. The honor was bestowed upon a top-of-the-line Dacia Jogger Extreme SE model, which received a couple of bespoke touches - embroidered mats and a special plaque – before embarking on the journey home from the Richard Sanders dealership in Northampton to its new home.
The unique car featured a striking Dusty Khaki paint and was acquired in top trim form. Speaking of Dacia, the brand comes off strong into 2023 after last year's sales doubled compared to 2021. And they will not fall behind the curve anytime soon as the company prepares to welcome the next-generation Duster compact SUV into the fold. "We're barely halfway through 2023, and it's already shaping up to be an amazing year for Dacia. Delivering our quarter of a millionth car, especially in our 10th anniversary year, is a fantastic achievement and sums up just how far the brand has come in such a short space of time. Better still, the momentum is not slowing," explained Luke Broad, Dacia Brand Director for the UK.
