Here's How To Keep Dogs Nice and Cool in the Car on Hot Summer Days

With the scorching summer days just around the corner, humans aren't the only ones to suffer. Thankfully, most of us have an A/C system to help us tackle the heat, but we must also keep our furry friends in mind. Skoda UK has teamed up with Dog Behaviorist Anna Webb to share some tips on how to keep pets cool in the car this summer.
In most parts of the world, summers are nowadays hotter than ever. For instance, the temperatures in the UK are set to hit a record high this year, warmer than Barcelona, Istanbul, and parts of Morocco. In fact, the Met Office expects the hottest day of 2023 to be this weekend.
When air temperatures rise to 23 degrees Celsius (73 degrees Fahrenheit), dogs could face in-car temperatures of up to 47 degrees Celsius (117 degrees Fahrenheit) within just ten minutes. Anna explains that when a dog's temperature hits 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), they're at risk of heatstroke.
Dogs' body temperature is always two degrees Celsius (36 degrees Fahrenheit) hotter than ours. Their normal level is 38.3 - 39.2 degrees Celsius (101 – 103 degrees Fahrenheit). The smaller dogs are, the hotter they are due to a faster metabolism.
This isn't Skoda's first partnership with Anna – earlier this year, Anna devised a mindfulness playlist entitled "Happy Hounds" to calm anxious dogs in the car – you can even find it on Spotify. Yes, you read that right; dogs can also suffer from anxiety, and music can help them feel better, just like it works wonders for humans.
Anna recommends never letting your dog in a stationary car, not even when the windows are open or when the vehicle is parked under the shade, as it basically turns into a greenhouse. The only exception is if the A/C is running to keep temperatures inside cool. In this regard, Tesla released Dog Mode in 2019, allowing owners to run the heater or A/C even when away from the car. The vehicle even displays a message on the screen letting bystanders know their pet is safe inside the vehicle.
Another tip would be to keep your eyes open for any signs of your dog overheating. These include excessive panting, drooling, and restlessness.
Besides using the A/C, owners can use cooling vests and mats to keep their dog's underbelly chilled. Anna recommends soaking the cooling vests in cold water before putting them on pets. The science behind this is simple – evaporation from the dog's heat dries the vest and cools them down. That also means that the vests need to be dampened from time to time.
Taking regular comfort breaks is advised, and that's for both humans and dogs. Avoid tarmac and concrete paths, as they absorb heat and can quickly burn your pet's paws. If you're uncomfortable walking barefoot on the concrete, chances are your dog won't either.
Hydration is critical - make sure your dog drinks from its drinking bowl or portable bowl before you set off. Take a cool bag with fresh bottled water and a flask of ice cubes. Ice cubes can work wonders for your dog – simply melting one in your dog's gums quickly cools them. They can even enjoy it as a snack to lick and crunch on a comfort break.
A wet towel can rapidly reverse your dog's overheating, so it's recommended that you keep one in your cool bag. If necessary, wrap your dog with a cool towel and keep dampening it with cold water, ideally in the shade or a cool room. Simply pouring water directly on dogs doesn't do the job, as it runs off and evaporates.
Lastly, grab their favorite toys, chews, and blankets to make your pet feel at home. While some dogs won't have any problem riding in the car, others will need to get used to it. You can train them step by step by keeping them inside the vehicle with the engine off and motivating them by using treats. If you plan on using a pet carrier, try to make them feel safe and cozy from the comfort of your home rather than directly inside the vehicle.
If dogs have better mental health, there's a lower risk of heatstroke, as raised cortisol levels also increase body temperature and thirst. Besides playing enjoyable tunes, pet owners can use other solutions to prepare their dogs for the stress and heat of car riding, especially over long distances.
Before beginning your journey, make sure the A/C reaches the back seat if that's where you sit your dog. If you keep them in the trunk (although that probably won't be enjoyable for the dog), add portable fans to ensure proper air circulation and cooling.
Although it might sound absurd, an overheated dog will refuse to drink. That's because their instinct associates drinking with peeing, which means losing critical body fluids. Anna recommends packing an isotonic hydration drink, especially for dogs, or pre-packed broth in your cool bag, as it will get your dog drinking.
