New Skoda Superb Caught Wearing Production Body, VW Passat's Cousin Due Later This Year

The eight-year-old Skoda Superb is about to make room for a new generation. We've seen plenty of it thanks to the official teasers and sightings of test mules and prototypes, and while those were focused on the wagon, it's now time to see the liftback sedan for the first time.
Caught testing in the Alps, with the stickers on it revealing that the engineers were focused on the brakes mostly, this prototype wore lots of camouflage on the outside. Still, it's clear that the grille has become taller than its predecessor's. The headlamps are new, and the bumper has vertical vents flanking the central intake with a horizontal slat in the middle.
From what we can tell, the roofline is more arched behind the central pillars, and the front and rear overhangs have roughly the same length. Out back, we can see a visible tailpipe under the bumper, repositioned reflectors that could be provisional, and a pair of slender taillights. More importantly, it seems that the space between the axles is now longer, which indirectly tells us that rear-seat passengers will have even more legroom, likely comparable to business sedans.
Skoda's all-new family car hasn't revealed the interior yet, but zooming in on certain pics partially shows the new tablet-like infotainment screen on the dashboard. It will replace the current car's unit mounted under the central air vents, and new digital dials will join it. Expect a new center console, steering wheel, door cards, seats, and so on, joined by new upholstery and trim. Look for more technology gear and significant improvements to active and passive safety systems.
Europe's next-gen Volkswagen Passat will lend its stretched MQB platform to the upcoming Skoda Superb. But while the German model will only be offered as an estate, the Czech one will come in two body styles, a liftback sedan and a wagon. Both the Volkswagen and the Skoda are expected with a range of electrified gasoline units, with mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid setups. Pure gasoline models will likely be on the menu, and since both will be marketed in Europe, it is possible that one or two diesel units will round off the powertrain family. Don't look for pure electric variants because these won't happen yet.
The upcoming Superb and Passat will come to life at the Kvasiny facility in the Czech Republic. Skoda has already confirmed the unveiling of its new family car for this fall, so production is bound to commence in the fourth quarter of the year. Deliveries will kick off shortly after the premiere, and most European markets will likely get their new Superb, which should be the most spacious model in the D-segment, before the end of 2023.
