Sir Sean Connery's Personal 1964 Aston Martin DB5 Could Fetch $1.8 Million at Auction

Chassis number DB5/1681/R isn’t the holy grail of Aston Martin DB5s, but it’s pretty darn special. Personally owned by the one and only Sir Sean Connery, the British grand tourer is estimated to fetch between $1.4 and $1.8 million at the Broad Arrow Auctions Monterey Jet Center Auction.
Finished in Snow Shadow Grey over red leather, the vehicle was originally delivered to a certain Arthur White in July 1964. This fellow spent much of its existence in the United Kingdom until Connery purchased it through Aston Martin specialist RS Williams. Not to be confused with the musical instrument manufacturing company, this outfit was founded by Richard Williams after leaving the British carmaker following his apprenticeship.
Equipped with a five-speed manual transmission supplied by ZF rather than the optional three-speed automatic from BorgWarner, chassis number DB5/1681/R was originally finished in California Sage Blue over black leather for the interior. Sold to the aforementioned Mr. White by Cyril Williams Motors of Wolverhampton, the vehicle was purchased by the Scottish actor in early 2018. Of course, Connery repainted the straight-six collectible to mirror the color of the Aston Martin DB5 from the Goldfinger movie.
Garaged at Sir Sean’s home in Switzerland following the COVID mayhem of 2020 and the actor’s death, chassis number DB5/1681/R is offered on consignment from the Connery estate. His loved ones have committed to donating a significant portion of the proceeds to the Sean Connery Philanthropy Fund. Speaking of philanthropical causes, did you know that Sir Sean Connery donated $1.25 million, his entire Diamonds are Forever salary, to the Scottish International Educational Trust, which he co-founded?
Powered by a 4.0-liter sixer designed by Polish engineer Tadeusz Marek, the DB5 is presented in tip-top condition thanks to a thorough service and inspection by RS Williams in preparation for the auction. Whoever ends up with the Superleggera-bodied GT will be offered a memorable experience in the guise of a drive with Sir Jackie Stewart in the driver’s seat.
Equipped with a five-speed manual transmission supplied by ZF rather than the optional three-speed automatic from BorgWarner, chassis number DB5/1681/R was originally finished in California Sage Blue over black leather for the interior. Sold to the aforementioned Mr. White by Cyril Williams Motors of Wolverhampton, the vehicle was purchased by the Scottish actor in early 2018. Of course, Connery repainted the straight-six collectible to mirror the color of the Aston Martin DB5 from the Goldfinger movie.
Garaged at Sir Sean’s home in Switzerland following the COVID mayhem of 2020 and the actor’s death, chassis number DB5/1681/R is offered on consignment from the Connery estate. His loved ones have committed to donating a significant portion of the proceeds to the Sean Connery Philanthropy Fund. Speaking of philanthropical causes, did you know that Sir Sean Connery donated $1.25 million, his entire Diamonds are Forever salary, to the Scottish International Educational Trust, which he co-founded?
Powered by a 4.0-liter sixer designed by Polish engineer Tadeusz Marek, the DB5 is presented in tip-top condition thanks to a thorough service and inspection by RS Williams in preparation for the auction. Whoever ends up with the Superleggera-bodied GT will be offered a memorable experience in the guise of a drive with Sir Jackie Stewart in the driver’s seat.