Singer Pink Chills on Paradise Yacht, Proves That Bigger Isn't Always the Best Choice

Singer Pink is one of the richest pop stars in the world, but you wouldn't be able to tell by looking at her choice in vacation yachts. That same choice, by the way, confirms that bigger isn't always the best choice.
Pink is now in Australia, where she's performing with her Summer Carnival Tour. In between dates, to decompress and spend some time with the family, she does what other non-famous tourists would do: she sightsees, she bikes and picnics, and she goes out at sea onboard charted vessels.
Of course, Pink's choice of a vessel is far more expensive than what a regular tourist could afford, but it almost feels underwhelming if you compare it to what other celebrities half her worth usually go for. Pink, who is estimated at a whopping $200 million, chose a tiny yacht for her family vacation.
That alone would be news, but it's also noteworthy because the watercraft in question proves that you don't have to get a 100+-meter (328+-foot) megayacht with more rooms than a castle in order to feel like you're living the good life. Paradise, the charter yacht Pink is now chilling on, is luxurious, elegant, and has all the necessary features for an entertaining vacation while still small and with decent performance.
Delivered by Horizon Yachts in 2014, Paradise works hard to live up to the name. It's only 33.5 meters (110 feet) long, so minuscule in comparison to the kind of custom watercraft the world's richest (and celebrities) go for, but it's more than enough to show you a good time.
Horizon boasts of being the fifth largest global custom luxury yacht manufacturer, but it's actually the tenth by volume produced. Paradise is a good showcase of the kind of work they do: smaller vessels with elegant styling and a complete list of features, solid performance, and high efficiency.
Paradise features interiors by Espinosa Yacht Design, with premium finishes and bold color choices but plenty of relaxing neutrals for the common spaces. The GRP hull is a semi-displacement one, while the GRP superstructure makes it light enough for the twin Caterpillar engines to take it to a top speed of 21 knots (24 mph/39 kph). An advanced stabilization system ensures a comfortable experience, whether at anchor or when traveling at full throttle.
Paradise has been in Australia for many years and is a popular charter platform in both winter and summer seasons. The rate for this yacht starts at $95,000 per week plus expenses regardless of season, so yes, it might be comparatively smaller and with fewer deluxe features, but it can still command a pretty penny.
Paradise has accommodation for 10 guests across five suites and a crew of six. It features a jacuzzi, plenty of lounging and socializing spaces, and a garage packed with toys, which makes it ideal for family vacations. It's a good thing then that Pink is there with her entire family, husband Carey Hart and their two kids, and another family of friends from Australia.
