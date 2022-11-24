Johnny Carson’s Former Yacht Is an American Powerhouse Even After Two Decades

One of the most popular luxury charter yachts in Alaska over the past years happens to be an all-American vessel once owned by a celebrity, now looking for a new owner.
This 130-foot (39.6 meters) yacht built by the prestigious Westport shipyard got its famous name – Serengeti – due to Johnny Carson’s passion for the African savannah. Yes, the Late Night Show icon was the proud owner of this luxury yacht before it was sold and allegedly renamed Mary Alice II.
A different owner renamed it Serengeti again, with the intention of bringing back the yacht’s past glory. However, it seems that the once-famous pleasure craft is up for grabs again, asking for $8.7 million, Superyacht Times reports.
This is by no means a fresh boat, but it looks as good as new and claims to be even more capable then some of the younger models on the market. Built in 2002, Serengeti changed its look in 2014, and benefitted from great maintenance and upgrades throughout its life. Despite its exotic name, Serengeti went on to operate in Alaska, where it became a popular charter option.
Up to 12 guests get to enjoy the vessel’s comfy cabins, the generous jacuzzi, and the great water toy selection, including an expedition tender and another one with an enclosed cabin, both equipped for fishing and extended excursions.
To explore Alaska in style, Serengeti featured temperature-controlled outdoor decks, and the entire main deck aft and flybridge could also be glass-enclosed. There’s also a custom wooden table onboard that’s big enough for all the guests onboard to gather around and enjoy dining in open air.
Not just stylish and comfortable, Serengeti is also a power beast, able to cut through the waves at 28 knots (32 mph/51 kph), with zero speed stabilizers keeping things comfortable onboard. Whether or not it will continue its journeys in Alaska after finding a new owner, the 20-year-old Serengeti is ready for any kind of adventure.
