Simon Cowell Drives a Bathtub at NASCAR Track for AGTX, Wins the Race

Despite the ongoing joke online that Simon Cowell would be better off if he stayed clear of e-bikes for a while, the TV and music mogul actually knows his way around motorized vehicles, regardless of the number of wheels on them. The video below could be proof of that.
If not, at least it will be a fun way of passing a few minutes of your spare time. Simon Cowell, currently nursing a broken arm after falling off his e-bike in London earlier this month, is a judge on the latest America’s Got Talent spinoff series, AGT: Extreme – or AGTX, for short. The segment in the video below was shot late last year, and it shows Cowell getting into a race with his fellow judges at the NASCAR track.
The race has a Nikki Bella spin to it, because it’s not in proper cars, let alone in NASCAR cars. It’s in unique motorized creations Terry Crews describes as “nasty cars.” Travis Pastrana is also taking part in it, as is Bella, but Pastrana draws the short straw because he has to operate a monowheel, which is infamous for poor handling.
Cowell chose the bathtub car, Bella got the armchair car, and Crews chose the Auto Skooter bumper car. No details on the rides were included, but they all were wearing Texas Motor Speedway stickers for a more “official” look.
The entire, quite hilarious race is in the video at the bottom of the page. The ending is spoiled in the headline (sorry not sorry), but the win didn’t come without some twists and plenty of – more or less scripted – drama. The result shouldn’t have come as a surprise either way: if you recall, Cowell was at the top of the Top Gear leaderboard for a very long time.
As the presenter says, it’s not very often that you see talent show judges get down and dirty with the contestants, and the AGTX judges are doing just that. Granted, their little NASCAR stunt is not even half as dangerous as those the contestants take part in, but at least they tried.
