Travis Pastrana Injured During Jump Off High-Rise Hotel

Even with someone as experienced as motorsports legend Travis Pastrana, stunts can – and do – go wrong. This is one of those times, but there’s a happy ending farther down the line.
Travis Pastrana, legendary stunt driver and motorsports icon, has been spending time in Florida, shooting scenes for a new movie. According to a filming permit obtained by 7 News Miami, he was also doing that over the weekend. Those scenes including precision driving downtown Ft. Lauderdale and on the beach, and a parachute jump from the roof of Hyatt Hotel. Production on the latter was in full mode on Saturday morning, which is when Pastrana was injured.
Footage filmed by passers-by and posted to social media show the moment when Pastrana jumped from the roof of the high-rise hotel, as well as the hard landing in the park down below. Reports vaguely mention that something “went wrong” during the jump, which is obvious given said hard landing. Others mention Pastrana’s delay in deploying the parachute or in turning, as probable causes for the crash.
Whichever the reason, the result was that Pastrana landed hard and broke his hip. “A stunt during that event did not go as planned resulting in a hard landing of a parachutist that jumped from the Hyatt Hotel,” Ft. Lauderdale Fire Chief Stephen Gollan tells TMZ in a statement.
Pastrana was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he underwent surgery. His rep tells the media that Pastrana is expected to make a full recovery, despite the severity of the injury, as per the same media outlet. “Surgery went well and he is excited to get home and heal up,” adds the publicist.
Production on the movie has temporarily shut down. Pastrana himself is yet to address the accident on his social media so, in the meantime, fans can focus on the positive: he will be ok. Here’s to a speedy recovery.
